RM Schindler Bungalow
Iconic Rudolph Schindler McAlmon Bungalow in Silver Lake for Lease. Contact William Baker 310-867-0847 wbaker@deasypenner.com
Bedrooms
1
Full Baths
1
Structure
House (Multi Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
-1935
Square Feet
700
Lot Size
14,345