RM Schindler Bungalow

RM Schindler Bungalow
Iconic Rudolph Schindler McAlmon Bungalow in Silver Lake for Lease. Contact William Baker 310-867-0847 wbaker@deasypenner.com

Bedrooms • 1
  • 1
    Full Baths • 1
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Multi Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • -1935
    Square Feet • 700
  • 700
    • Lot Size
  • 14,345