New Canaan Residence

By Specht Architects
New Canaan Residence
View Photos

This residence, nestled into a clearing in a lush forested landscape, was designed to immerse its occupants in the full range of environments that the site offers. The house is built on a steep grade, with the entry on the second level. As you move through the space the feeling of grounded horizontality becomes one of floating in the treetops.

Architect: Specht Architects
Photography: Elizabeth Felicella

Specht Architects uploaded New Canaan Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 2 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 3 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 4 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 5 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 6 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 7 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 8 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 9 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella Photo 10 of New Canaan Residence modern homeView Photos

Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella

Credits

Posted By
Specht Architects
@spechtarchitects
Interior Design
  • Carrier & Co.
Landscape Design
  • Gunn Landscape Architecture
Builder
  • Prutting and Company

Overview

Location
  • New Canaan, Connecticut
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)