New Canaan Residence
This residence, nestled into a clearing in a lush forested landscape, was designed to immerse its occupants in the full range of environments that the site offers. The house is built on a steep grade, with the entry on the second level. As you move through the space the feeling of grounded horizontality becomes one of floating in the treetops.
Architect: Specht Architects
Photography: Elizabeth Felicella
Photographer: Elizabeth Felicella
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Carrier & Co.
Landscape Design
- Gunn Landscape Architecture
Builder
- Prutting and Company
Photographer
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)