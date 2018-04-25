Kilkea Drive

By Jenna Cooper
Kilkea Drive
View Photos

Sophisticated Spanish style, fabulous floor plan and unbeatable location are on display in this 3+2.5 with guesthouse and spa! Superbly updated by Amber Interiors, and recently featured in Lonny and MyDomaine, this centrally-located Spanish home boasts unparalleled walkability in LA! Just minutes from all that Beverly, Melrose, and Fairfax have to offer. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath achieves a perfect balance of original character and modern amenities, expertly executed for today’s living. Unusually dramatic living room features an arched picture window and raw exposed beams. Formal dining room leads to an updated gourmet kitchen with a bright breakfast nook to start your mornings. Continue from both the dining room or the kitchen to an open, bright family room with a fireplace, built-ins, and French doors that open to the amazing backyard. A generous master suite with charming curved windows, an attached bonus room, and luxurious Carrara marble bathroom, as well as two spacious bedrooms (one is currently being used as a dream closet) separated by a full bath complete the floor plan. Stepping into the backyard, find a tranquil lounge area, made even more relaxing by an in-ground spa, which seats six or more. A detached guest suite gives visitors their own space to unwind. This is the house you have been waiting for. It checks every box.

Go to www.jennacooperla.com/331... for more info
Contact jennacooperla@gmail.com to connect

Jenna Cooper uploaded Kilkea Drive through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor’s Picks.
Photo of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 2 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 3 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 4 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 5 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 6 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 7 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 8 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 9 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 10 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 11 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 12 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 13 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 14 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 15 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 16 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 17 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 18 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 19 of Kilkea Drive modern home
Photo 20 of Kilkea Drive modern home

Credits

Posted By
Jenna Cooper
@jennacooper
Interior Design
  • Amber Interiors
Photographer
  • Tessa Neustadt

Overview