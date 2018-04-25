Sophisticated Spanish style, fabulous floor plan and unbeatable location are on display in this 3+2.5 with guesthouse and spa! Superbly updated by Amber Interiors, and recently featured in Lonny and MyDomaine, this centrally-located Spanish home boasts unparalleled walkability in LA! Just minutes from all that Beverly, Melrose, and Fairfax have to offer. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath achieves a perfect balance of original character and modern amenities, expertly executed for today’s living. Unusually dramatic living room features an arched picture window and raw exposed beams. Formal dining room leads to an updated gourmet kitchen with a bright breakfast nook to start your mornings. Continue from both the dining room or the kitchen to an open, bright family room with a fireplace, built-ins, and French doors that open to the amazing backyard. A generous master suite with charming curved windows, an attached bonus room, and luxurious Carrara marble bathroom, as well as two spacious bedrooms (one is currently being used as a dream closet) separated by a full bath complete the floor plan. Stepping into the backyard, find a tranquil lounge area, made even more relaxing by an in-ground spa, which seats six or more. A detached guest suite gives visitors their own space to unwind. This is the house you have been waiting for. It checks every box.

