Mountain House Modern
Mountain House Modern is an award-winning contemporary property situated on 21+ secluded acres located in the foothills of the Southern Appalachian mountains. The land is comprised of lush hardwood forests, rolling hills, open fields, three streams and two ponds. The compound is comprised of three independent structures designed by acclaimed Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects. The home is designed so that the natural surroundings flow into the interiors and the comforts of interior space flow into outdoor living areas. Floor to ceiling windows throughout the dwelling allow for ample natural light.
>> Main Dwelling | ‘Mountain House’
2,384 square feet of interior space
Exotic Redwood framed windows, doors, decks and siding
Solid Mahogany custom exterior and screened doors
Open living area w/ floor to ceiling windows, Australian ‘Sidney Blue’ hardwood floors, Venetian plaster fireplace
340sf Redwood deck off of main living area
Built-ins: banquette in living room, floating bookshelf spanning 24′ of living room wall, desk and bookshelves in study, cantilevered inglenook overlooking outdoor room
Galley kitchen w/custom solid slab slate countertops, curly maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry/small appliance storage
936sf screened porch with architectural concrete and steel wood-burning fireplace
Master suite w/walk-in closet and floor to ceiling windows showcasing views of the surrounding forest
42sf open porch off of master bedroom
Dual master bathrooms: one with large milk glass walk-in shower, the other with soaking tub and picture window, custom curly maple cabinets
689 slate and concrete “outdoor room”/moss garden/slate and river rock terrace
>> Guest House #1 | ‘Pond House’
840sf of interior space
144sf covered entry terrace
Open living area w/galley ‘kitchenette’
Built-in desk and shelves, built-in bunk beds
Bedroom suite with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking pond and forest; wet bar with refrigerator
Spacious bath; tub faced with Australian Sydney Blue wood
Amphitheater-style concrete steps lead from redwood terrace down to raised garden beds/pond
352sf redwood terrace overlooking pond
>> Guest House #2 | ‘Tree House’
248 interior of Tree House (upper level)
998 terrace (upper level)
Black Bamboo landscape
CorTen Steel ‘architectural walkway, accent panels, bamboo planters’
Bathroom with walk-in shower, door to the outside
Bedroom with ‘kitchenette’
Slate floors quarried locally for interior and terrace
Bamboo uplights and downlights
>> Garage / Studio
758 interior of garage/workshop/studio (ground level of ‘Tree House’)
Commercial, stainless steel sink and countertop
Heated and cooled
Hot and cold water service
Large windows
>> The Grounds
Meandering walking paths w/Native landscape
Apple, peach, and fig trees; blueberry bushes; herb garden
Japanese maples, trillium garden, many varieties of ferns (Christmas, Cinnamon, Maidenhair)
Native azalea, rhododendron
Wooded with rolling hills and open fields
Large boulder garden
Three creeks, two ponds
Eight poured-concrete, raised planting beds
“Iqbal’s Cairn” sculpture by Martin Emanuel adjacent to outdoor room of Mountain House
>> The Area
Located in the valley of Betty’s Creek in Rabun County, a highly desirable area
Property is adjacent to 600 pristine acres owned by the Hambidge Center for Creative Arts & Sciences; across the creek from Historic Barker’s Creek Grist Mill, owned by Hambidge and still in operation by local millers a few days per month.
15- to 18-minute drive to Clayton, GA; 30 minutes to Highlands, NC; 25 minutes to Franklin, NC.
Rabun County is immersed in Nature with approximately 60% of the surrounding land being National Forest
Rabun County is home to three State Parks including: Black Rock Mountain, Moccasin Creek and Tallulah Gorge
>> Globally Accessible
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) – 128 miles
Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport (GVL) – 67 miles
Athens Ben Epps Airport (ATN) – 89 miles
Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – 92 miles
Macon County Airport (1A5) private airstrip in Franklin, NC – 23 miles
Credits
- Mack Scogin + Merrill Elam Architects
- Chandler Bondurant
- Stuart Wade - Envision Virtual Tours