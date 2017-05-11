Mount Pleasant is a former fishing village, now growing bedroom community, that sits across the Cooper River from historic Charleston, SC. While there are many historic homes and a respected preservation scene here, there exists opportunities through out the town to create moments of contemporary architecture. This family home brings a modern simplicity, clarity of forms and an emphasis on horizontal lines. Glass with shading elements, stucco and cement fiber siding address the hot humid climate conditions of the southeast and provide a manageable maintenance protocol. Interiors and furnishings were thoughtfully selected by the homeowners to align with the overarching architectural concept.