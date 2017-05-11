Mount Pleasant Modern

By Rush Dixon Architects
Mount Pleasant Modern
Mount Pleasant is a former fishing village, now growing bedroom community, that sits across the Cooper River from historic Charleston, SC. While there are many historic homes and a respected preservation scene here, there exists opportunities through out the town to create moments of contemporary architecture. This family home brings a modern simplicity, clarity of forms and an emphasis on horizontal lines. Glass with shading elements, stucco and cement fiber siding address the hot humid climate conditions of the southeast and provide a manageable maintenance protocol. Interiors and furnishings were thoughtfully selected by the homeowners to align with the overarching architectural concept.

Mount Pleasant Modern: Street View

Mount Pleasant Modern: Street View

Mount Pleasant Modern: Main Entry

Mount Pleasant Modern: Main Entry

Mount Pleasant Modern: Front Elevation

Mount Pleasant Modern: Front Elevation

Mount Pleasant Modern: Front Entry Interior

Mount Pleasant Modern: Front Entry Interior

Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room

Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room

Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room

Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Glass Siding Material, Shed RoofLine, Stucco Siding Material, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. Photo 7 of Mount Pleasant ModernView Photos
Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen

Mount Pleasant Modern: Kitchen

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Concrete Fences, Wall, Retaining Fences, Wall, and Shrubs. Photo 9 of Mount Pleasant ModernView Photos
Mount Pleasant Modern: Stairs

Mount Pleasant Modern: Stairs

Credits

Posted By
Rush Dixon Architects
@judydixon
Photographer
  • Tripp Smith