Federal Bungalow
Weekend getaway meets shoppable showroom in this carefully curated residence where everything—even the faucets—is available for purchase.
While working on boutique hotels across the U.S., New York–based designer Robert McKinley noticed a shift in the way people were traveling. Realizing that travelers increasingly crave spaces that offer a sense of discovery along with a home-away-from-home feel, the young multi-hyphenate saw a golden opportunity to combine his signature coastal and laid-back style with his favorite brands in a new endeavor—the McKinley Bungalows: rental homes with a “shoppable stay” concept.
“It feels very much like a home, where we mixed products from our design partners together very organically, whether they be books, textiles, ceramics or furniture, so there is a sense of inspiration and discovery," says McKinley.
The dining room features a HAY dining table and Aelfie tapestry. In addition to outfitting the bungalow with brands, the design team also added decorative elements found at antiques markets and from Etsy.
The Federal Bungalow is centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Montauk and is a five-minute drive to the popular beach Ditch Plains. The door hardware is by Emtek and the house numbers are by Heath Ceramics.
Entertaining is at the heart of the home as evidenced by the central kitchen and open-floor layout that connects seamlessly to the outdoor deck. Natural oak floors are seen throughout.
The backyard features a large pool with a mahogany wrap-around deck and the Perch Sofas and coffee table from Blu Dot's new outdoor furniture collection.
The four-bedroom, three-bath Federal Bungalow sleeps eight guests. The bed frame and side tables are by Floyd.
A look at the Master Bath double vanity with a Duravit sink, California Faucets fixtures, and Heath Ceramics tile.
A glimpse into the master bath covered in tile by Heath Ceramics.
A mix of colors and textures adds character to this bedroom that features a Floyd bed frame, Wright mattress and bedding, a HAY side table and Aelfie rug and tapestry.
McKinley purchased the handwoven Marni chair from the 2019 Salone del Mobile in Milan.
As in the Fairview, the Federal incorporates a few “IKEA hacks” such as the Ikea kitchen cabinets combined with modern front and cover panels by Reform. The faucet is by California Faucets.
A close-up view of the PITT Cooking stovetop. The pots are by kindustrie.
A kitchen nook with Heath Ceramics bowls occupies a corner of the living area.
“Admittedly, I’m really excited about the green room,” says McKinley. “This living room is bold and fresh in a way that isn’t overpowering. I feel like its aesthetic further nurtures the space’s contemporary charm. We were proud to work with Domingue on the finish, which is all lime-based – the depth and texture they are able to capture is truly unparalleled!”
The Pool House comes with a wet ball with a SMEG fridge and wall-to-wall tile work.
The Pool House is also outfitted with a Moroccan-style day bed with a Wright mattress.
Accessible from both the Green Room and the Pool House, the dark-toned guest bath features tiled walls by Heath Ceramics, a tub and sink by Duravit, and fixtures by California Faucets.
Credits
- Studio Robert McKinley
- Greystone