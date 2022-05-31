This Bozeman home was designed as the new full time residence for our clients who desired a more modern aesthetic while still weaving in some familiar traditional elements from their time on the east coast. We kept the interiors warm and organic to not distract from the thoughtfully designed panoramic views to the North, East & South.

Architecture: Intrinsik Architecture - Shea Stewart

Interiors: Furn Design Studio

Build: Zoske Construction & Brad Amundson

Photography by: Whitney Kamman Photography