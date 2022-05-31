Modern Montana Retreat
This Bozeman home was designed as the new full time residence for our clients who desired a more modern aesthetic while still weaving in some familiar traditional elements from their time on the east coast. We kept the interiors warm and organic to not distract from the thoughtfully designed panoramic views to the North, East & South.
Architecture: Intrinsik Architecture - Shea Stewart
Interiors: Furn Design Studio
Build: Zoske Construction & Brad Amundson
Photography by: Whitney Kamman Photography
The natural wood paneling detail is carried throughout the house from the exterior siding, through the entry, and then into the great room for cohesion.
We chose a warm black slab cabinet in the kitchen to contrast the rich white oak floors that carry throughout the main level.
Modern twin bedroom with a little Montana flair.
This pantry was designed to hide away all appliances and provide additional fridge storage.
The oversized black shade pendants are the only decorative lighting in the Great Room and help to anchor the space.
The vertical straight stack tile backsplash in the Kitchen mirrors the exterior vertical wood paneling as you look out to the east down the entry corridor.
For the bathrooms, we selected limestone, porcelain, and ceramic tiles, laid in straight stacks to provide spa-like tranquility and minimalism.
The built-in hutch is truly the centerpiece of the great room, designed to function as both a bar and display for stemware and vases.
The built-in hutch perfectly frames the dining table and provides extra bar and serving space for gatherings.
It was important that the Living Room felt relaxed and comfortable with a good flow to the patio which is accessible through doors on the East & South of the room.
We chose tapered pendants to hang to the right of the mirror for an extra visual in this small space.
Guest Bath
We chose a vertical straight stack tile in a warm white porcelain to offer a modern twist on a traditional subway.
For the Primary bath we chose a 12x12" warm grey limestone laid in an offset pattern to mix a traditional layout with more modern material.
