Modern Manor is a 585 square foot front addition and curb appeal redesign to a mid-century modern house for the owners of the popular furniture store for which the project is named. The design adds another dynamic shed roof to the home while introducing a few new materials such as reused mid-century breeze block and Ipe cladding. The new space includes a family room that opens out to the yard, a play space for the kids and much needed storage for the young, growing family of 5.