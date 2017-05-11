Modern Manor

Modern Manor is a 585 square foot front addition and curb appeal redesign to a mid-century modern house for the owners of the popular furniture store for which the project is named. The design adds another dynamic shed roof to the home while introducing a few new materials such as reused mid-century breeze block and Ipe cladding. The new space includes a family room that opens out to the yard, a play space for the kids and much needed storage for the young, growing family of 5.

Mid-century Modern Addition

Mid-century Modern Addition

Before and After

Before and After

Reclaimed breeze block filters the morning light

Reclaimed breeze block filters the morning light

Kid's nook features a hidden brass ladder up to a lucite enclosed play space. Reclaimed brass door hides toy storage

Kid's nook features a hidden brass ladder up to a lucite enclosed play space. Reclaimed brass door hides toy storage

Family room opens up to the yard

Family room opens up to the yard

Front addition elevation

Front addition elevation

Natural light floods the space from both sides

Natural light floods the space from both sides

Light filters out through the reclaimed breeze block

Light filters out through the reclaimed breeze block

Outdoor fire pit extends living outside

Outdoor fire pit extends living outside

