Modern Manor
Modern Manor is a 585 square foot front addition and curb appeal redesign to a mid-century modern house for the owners of the popular furniture store for which the project is named. The design adds another dynamic shed roof to the home while introducing a few new materials such as reused mid-century breeze block and Ipe cladding. The new space includes a family room that opens out to the yard, a play space for the kids and much needed storage for the young, growing family of 5.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Mid-century Modern Addition
Before and After
Reclaimed breeze block filters the morning light
Kid's nook features a hidden brass ladder up to a lucite enclosed play space. Reclaimed brass door hides toy storage
Family room opens up to the yard
Front addition elevation
Natural light floods the space from both sides
Light filters out through the reclaimed breeze block
Outdoor fire pit extends living outside
Credits
- Modern Manor