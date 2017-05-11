Modern, Elegant Architect's Home
A two-story architect's home in the hills of Oakland.
Jean Bai / Konstrukt Photo uploaded Modern, Elegant Architect's Home through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Oakland Hills I was designed by architect Andrew Morrall and his partner as a place to live and work in. High ceilings, skylights, and a plentitude of windows connect the home to the surrounding forest.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Andrew Morrall
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
1
Partial Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)