Modern, Elegant Architect's Home

By Jean Bai / Konstrukt Photo
A two-story architect's home in the hills of Oakland.

Oakland Hills I was designed by architect Andrew Morrall and his partner as a place to live and work in. High ceilings, skylights, and a plentitude of windows connect the home to the surrounding forest.

Jean Bai / Konstrukt Photo
Architect
  • Andrew Morrall

Overview

Location
  • Oakland, California
    • Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)