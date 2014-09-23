An inviting home in Dallas makes the most of its wooded lot with an interior courtyard and plenty of windows.

Sometimes you have to let go of a good idea in order to pursue a great one. After several design studies for a remodel of a 1960s ranchburger-style home in Dallas, Texas, Braxton Werner and Paul Field of Wernerfield Architects convinced their clients to scrap the plan altogether. The original house was oddly situated on its one-acre wooded lot, and it didn’t engage well with a large pond at the back of the property.

In its place, the architects proposed “a sprawling, single-story home tucking under the canopy of mature trees” near the water, Field explains. There would be less street noise, more privacy, and improved views—all in all, a better environment in which the husband and wife could raise their two young children. Their new 4,800-square-foot residence, built by David Gross Fine Homes, in the Preston Hollow neighborhood is warm and inviting, yet unapologetically modern.