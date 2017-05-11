Modern Coastal Barn
This contemporary barn house in Iceland has a rural charm that perfectly complements the rugged landscape.
Located 45 minutes by car from Reykjavik in the small town of Stokkseyri on Iceland’s southern coast, this vacation rental property gives guests easy access to the region's dramatic volcanic formations, wildlife, and tranquil sea shores.
Built with weathered timber, it's equipped with hydro-electric and geothermal power.
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
Available for rental through Boutique Homes, the house can comfortably accommodate up to five guests.
The ground floor holds two bedrooms, while the upper floor contains a master bedroom and a bright and lofty living, dining, and kitchen area. The bedroom looks out to spectacular views of the lava coast.
Branchless plywood was used to create rustic planking for the interior walls and floors. An earthy and warm color scheme combined with sparse Scandinavian decor brings a touch of old world charm into this cozy, modern coastal retreat.
Credits
- Boutique Homes