Moapa Residence
This renovation brought new life to a 1970's ranch home in Southwest Portland. The original structure contained a tight, crowded floor plan which lacked natural light. Through a focus on the communal areas of the home and bringing in natural light, the Moapa Residence features an open floor plan which naturally connects itself to the outdoors. Utilizing light finishes and warm wood, this home eloquently captures contemporary life in the Pacific Northwest.
Location
Style
Midcentury
2100