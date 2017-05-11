Setting a new standard for accommodation in Victoria’s picturesque Goulburn Valley, Mitchelton now offers its own on-site accommodation with the same impeccable attention to detail as its wines. A range of room options provides spaces both intimate and inviting, and the perfect place to enjoy a night away from the city and surrounded by an estate of ordered beauty. Designed by the internationally renowned architectural and interior design practice of Hecker Guthrie, featuring both earthy tones and every modern luxury, each room is a personal sanctuary with the full offering of the winery at the door and a pool available for guests.

Text Courtesy of Mitchelton Hotel