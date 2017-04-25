The project has a discreet facade compared to the others in the area, it appears to be a house rather dark, almost “spartan” at first glance, but upon entering and crossing the runways, you can see the large glassed lounge space that connects the living room and kitchen through small walkways, followed by the pool, gazebo and the view. Transparency, vegetation, brise-soleil, and the climax in the beautiful view from the other side.



The residence has all the primary structure in steel against only concrete slabs and it was divided in two ways: Ground (entry and higher level - kitchen, laundry area, bathroom, living rooms, gourmet balconies, pool and gazebo), superior (rooms and gardens) and lower (home theater, wine cellar, guest room and office with balcony).



The inclination of the land provided the formatting with the gazebo with the view to the northeast at the lake that is part of the condominium. The office opted for sustainable solutions as irrigation system with rainwater collection and reuse in gardens, solar heating, thermal walls, the use of steel in the main structure (that can be recycled and has a lower environmental impact), ventilation cross in most rooms, particularly in the halls and the like.



Casa Mirante has strong modernist roots, such as the intensive use of brise-soleil, free plant and facade, but proposes relations with the view, nature, gardens that offers a contemporary style. It was made for a young couple with small children and is located in a condominium in Aldeia da Serra, close to São Paulo.

A large batch of variable width, steeply sloping. In the north there is an artificial lake. Two neighboring buildings shade and take part of the privacy in the upper side of the ground. These characteristics mark the residence of the deployment in the center of the lot.

With these assumptions we lay hold of a metal structure with spans of about 11 meters. This structure is organizing space and is leased on the edge of the side setbacks. The seals are primarily of tempered glass in slabs cut edges, amplifying the importance of structure. This conception, almost organic, ensures lighting and a close relationship with nature. The upstairs, intimate, is an irregular block and residual spaces on the coverage of the social block are transformed into landscaped terraces.

On the sides, unbonded of the residence, appear vertical louvers with variable spacing which act as an envelope for the building, acting as a filter between the external and the internal.

