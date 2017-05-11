Mint Santa Teresa

By Studio Saxe
Mint Santa Teresa
View Photos

Contemporary Costa Rican coastal hotel combines modern design and traditional craftsmanship

Stepping down a steep hillside and overlooking the ocean, Mint Santa Teresa is a new hotel that blends a European design aesthetic with Costa Rican craftsmanship – created to ensure that guests can commune with nature, each other and local people. The Swedish owners fell in love with Santa Teresa as a surfing paradise, as well as its burgeoning yoga community. Inspired by Greek architecture, minimalism and Scandinavian design, they commissioned Studio Saxe who have developed a reputation for their approach to architecture that harmonises with tropical landscapes.

Credits

Posted By
Studio Saxe
@studiosaxe
Architect
Interior Design
  • Client
Builder
  • Matta Duran
Photographer
  • Andres Garcia Lachner
Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 7104