The project concerns the domestic interior near Gdynia, POLAND. Approximately 250m2 area of ​​single-family home has been designed in a minimalist style, operating a limited color tone. To draw attention to the beautiful surroundings in which lies the house, the interior remained monochrome and limited in the number of elements. Large surfaces of single-color materials are the perfect backdrop to the "images" behind the windows. The vestibule was separated from the living room by a movable wall, providing the comfort of home utility. After opening, we enter the interior space combining dining room, living room and kitchen. Encompassing white is crisscrossed with the rich texture of a organic-shape sofa and silvergrey stone veneer in the relaxe zone, where in the kitchen, an island finished in burnt wood contrasts with the perfectly smooth plane of the Corian countertop. A simple table with comfortable chairs is a daily meeting place for the family. This is the heart of the house, that gives a deep breat due to the high mezzanine gallery and greenery outside the window, intersected with white simple stairs. They lead to the gallery, which is the entrance to the private zone of the house. Here are placed two bedrooms with bathrooms and "suspended" cube with a window, currently used as a workout room. Behind the high door we enter the master bedroom. Despite the fact that we are on the upper storey, the building layout has been designed in such a way to take advantage of a decline of land, creating a private upper garden​​ with direct connection from the bedroom. Single space room is divided into 3 parts: the master bedroom, separated by a curtain bathroom, and 2 dressing rooms hidded behind dark glass panel walls. In the second part of the floor is the children's room and an additional bathroom.

A limited range of colors provided an opportunity to focus on the details. Ascetic light switches or created from scratch rotary wall is a result of a collaboration of Studio with the owner of the house and local craftsman.