Milwood Residence
Located in heart of the Venice neighborhood, the Milwood Residence is a 3,800 square foot single family home created with the intention of connecting its occupants to each other and their surroundings.
Sensible programmatic adjacency and an open floor plan define the spaces at ground level. Occupants can move freely between common spaces which extend to exterior spaces as well as vertically via a central circulation 'void' to the roof deck.
The 'void' was achieved via a custom operable skylight which fills the space of the circulation core for the home and allows access to the roof deck. This solved an architectural problem common to homes in the area. Many homes in Venice have roof decks, however, the code only allows a small amount of space to extend above the building height limit in order to allow an interior stair to reach the roof. The result are homes scattered throughout Venice whose overall massing appears to be wearing the same ugly little hat. The design of the Milwood Residence solved this which ultimately contributed to overall design remaining true to the scale and character of the surrounding neighborhood. Communication and community outreach in Venice were of the utmost importance throughout the design process in order to achieve this.
The home demonstrates how thoughtful, straightforward design and creative problem solving can not only create a positive impact on the daily lives of those who live within, but also on the surrounding community.
The main entrance of the house leads into the open living space, which hosts the living room, dining area, and kitchen.
Natural light illuminates living area.
The open plan layout features a double-height central space.
High ceilings brings natural light and views into the space.
View from the living room looking down the hall toward the dining, den and garden.
Large windows connect the dining area to the home's outdoor spaces.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.
The open floor plan which blends living and dining spaces makes the home ideal for family or friendly gatherings.
Floor-to-ceiling glass door connects the guest room to the pool area.
The open, flexible floor plan preserves clear sight lines to the views outside at the bedroom level.
Fireplace in the master bedroom offers a cozy respite for its occupants during winter.
Second level detached accessory space gives added flexibility.
Rooftop deck with fire pit with seating for outdoor entertaining.
Offering plenty of privacy a courtyard pool is flanked by planted garden spaces which surround the home.
Sliding glass doors are used to connect the living spaces with the backyard, garage, and detached accessory space.
Credits
- Kuskin May Design
- Gold Lion Construction
- Virtually Here Studios