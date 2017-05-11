Milwood Residence

By Mayes Office
Milwood Residence
Located in heart of the Venice neighborhood, the Milwood Residence is a 3,800 square foot single family home created with the intention of connecting its occupants to each other and their surroundings.

Sensible programmatic adjacency and an open floor plan define the spaces at ground level. Occupants can move freely between common spaces which extend to exterior spaces as well as vertically via a central circulation 'void' to the roof deck.

The 'void' was achieved via a custom operable skylight which fills the space of the circulation core for the home and allows access to the roof deck. This solved an architectural problem common to homes in the area. Many homes in Venice have roof decks, however, the code only allows a small amount of space to extend above the building height limit in order to allow an interior stair to reach the roof. The result are homes scattered throughout Venice whose overall massing appears to be wearing the same ugly little hat. The design of the Milwood Residence solved this which ultimately contributed to overall design remaining true to the scale and character of the surrounding neighborhood. Communication and community outreach in Venice were of the utmost importance throughout the design process in order to achieve this.

The home demonstrates how thoughtful, straightforward design and creative problem solving can not only create a positive impact on the daily lives of those who live within, but also on the surrounding community.

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Concrete Floor, Recessed Lighting, Coffee Tables, Sectional, and Rug Floor. The main entrance of the house leads into the open living space, which hosts the living room, dining area, and kitchen.

Modern home with Staircase, Glass Railing, Metal Railing, and Wood Tread. Natural light illuminates living area.

Modern home with Windows, Metal, and Picture Window Type. The open plan layout features a double-height central space.

Modern home with Staircase, Wood Railing, Wood Tread, and Glass Railing. High ceilings brings natural light and views into the space.

Modern home with Hallway and Porcelain Tile Floor. View from the living room looking down the hall toward the dining, den and garden.

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Porcelain Tile Floor, and Recessed Lighting. Large windows connect the dining area to the home's outdoor spaces.

Modern home with Dining Room, Recessed Lighting, Porcelain Tile Floor, Stools, Bench, Bar, Table, Pendant Lighting, and Chair. Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Recessed Lighting, Gas Burning Fireplace, Porcelain Tile Floor, Coffee Tables, Lamps, End Tables, and Chair. The home's open design is perfect for indoor/outdoor living.

Modern home with Living Room, Recessed Lighting, Coffee Tables, Chair, Porcelain Tile Floor, Sofa, and Gas Burning Fireplace. The open floor plan which blends living and dining spaces makes the home ideal for family or friendly gatherings.

Modern home with Lamps, Recessed Lighting, and Chair. Floor-to-ceiling glass door connects the guest room to the pool area.

Modern home with Windows, Picture Window Type, and Metal. The open, flexible floor plan preserves clear sight lines to the views outside at the bedroom level.

Modern home with Rug Floor, Porcelain Tile Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Pendant Lighting. Fireplace in the master bedroom offers a cozy respite for its occupants during winter.

Modern home with Living Room, Rug Floor, Stools, Recessed Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Lamps, and Sofa. Second level detached accessory space gives added flexibility.

Rooftop deck with fire pit with seating for outdoor entertaining.

Offering plenty of privacy a courtyard pool is flanked by planted garden spaces which surround the home.

Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Shed RoofLine, Shingles Roof Material, House Building Type, and Stucco Siding Material. Sliding glass doors are used to connect the living spaces with the backyard, garage, and detached accessory space.

Diagram 1

Diagram 2

Diagram 3

Credits

Posted By
Mayes Office
@mayesoffice
Architect
Interior Design
  • Kuskin May Design
Builder
  • Gold Lion Construction
Photographer
  • Virtually Here Studios
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 6
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2019
    • Square Feet
  • 3758
    • Lot Size
  • 4264