1970's California Modern Estate designed by Stan Sackley, AIA in the historic Tennis Club - Downtown Palm Springs. Less than one mile from downtown shopping, restaurants and night life, up the secluded Ramon Road, directly across the street from the North Lykken Hiking Trail, nestled at the base of the San Jacinto Mountains is a splendid private home in one of Palm Springs’ most prestigious neighborhoods, offering 360 degree city lights & mountain views. This four bedroom (all ensuite) four and one half bathroom with 3,699 square feet of living space has been meticulously renovated throughout. Sitting on just over ~ acre, this architecturally significant home captures the true essence of Palm Springs' indoor/outdoor lifestyle.