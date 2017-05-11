Fresh off her show’s much-anticipated return for Season 7, “Game of Thrones” actress Lena Headey is parting ways with this Sherman Oaks home.

Inside, reclaimed wood floors are laid out in a herringbone pattern, and the ceiling features prominent exposed wood beams in a charming rustic gray color. The mid-century modern aesthetic carries throughout the 2,900-square-foot house, with a prominent gold chandelier hanging above the living room space. And for a touch of SoCal life, an open kitchen features a mirrored backsplash and blue-and-white patterned tile.

The 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom residence is currently listed at $ 1.945-million with Zoe Rudolph of the John Aaroe Group.