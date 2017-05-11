Miami Freehand

Miami Freehand
Miami, Florida
We don’t tend to place an enormous amount of importance on fine linguistic distinctions. Why get caught up in arguing about whether Freehand Miami is a high-end hostel or a back-to-basics boutique hotel when you could be out there enjoying the place instead? It’s probably enough simply to mention that it’s possible to see it both ways — though it’s surrounded by stratospherically luxurious South Beach hotels, Freehand is in most anyone’s league when it comes to funky style and fun atmosphere, and at a fraction of the price.

Which is where the “hostel” bit comes in.The service is minimal by Miami Beach boutique standards, but certainly not unwelcoming. Picture an accessibly priced youth-focused boutique hotel, and add some shared rooms to the private Kings, Suites and Bungalows. There’s even a Private Quad option, for touring bands or close friends who can’t bear to sleep apart. Essentially, it’s only a hostel if you want it to be — and here we should note that only the private hotel-style rooms are available via Tablet.

Anyway we should be so lucky to live in a world where hostels are designed by Roman & Williams, the New York firm that’s quickly becoming the standard bearers for the new boutique eclecticism. You’ll have access to a number of shared spaces, from the pool and lobby lounge to the Broken Shaker, a cocktail bar that’s suitably inventive to earn a James Beard award, and a restaurant, 27, that incorporates Caribbean and Jewish flavors into its eclectic-yet-accessible menu.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels

Credits

