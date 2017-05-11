At the foot of the Sciliar, in the picturesque area of Alpe di Siusi (Bolzano), the spirit

of a barn is reborn as a home. The project, realised by noa* (network of architecture), has

at its core, the South Tyrolean tradition combined with surprising features internally,

resulting from design of visionary and unexpected spaces. An almost magical ambience is

created, inspired by childhood memories.

Keep tradition in mind, but at the same time move away so as to create an original

identity, a new way of living, a different structuring of the domestic space, and to search

inspiration from a childhood passed in the mountains. This, in summary, was the challenge

faced by noa* in the project to construct a new home at Siusi in Sciliar, a construction to

take the place of a deserted house in the centre of the village, with the original

structure dating back to 1850.

The job, completed in 2017, needs to be understood in its complex and delicate context. We

are talking about South Tyrol, and a project executed at a height of 1100 a.s.l. at the

foot of Alpe di Siusi, a part of the Dolomites recognised as a Unesco World Heritage due to

its outstanding natural beauty. It was therefore extremely important to respect the

parameters of the original structure and the urban planning requirements and regulations of

the village. For Stefan Rier, founder, together with Lukas Rungger of the noa* studio, and

in this instance ‘his own client’, the project was an opportunity to give a personal

footprint to his own property. In this sense there was a move away from the traditional

principles of spatial distribution, this being achieved in part by recalling memories of a

childhood spent in the mountains.

“We wanted the project to respect the aesthetics and the urban aspects of the village, a

village where wooden barns alternate with plaster-fronted houses destined for farmers and

the keeping of cattle.”, explains architect Rier. “With this in mind, we finished the

exterior structure with a ‘coating’ in keeping with tradition: a wooden grid on all 4

sides, just as is used for alpine barns. However, as far as the interior is concerned, I

decided to leave tradition behind me, and thereby free the design from any preconceived

limitations. In this way I was able to look forward...but also a little back in time to the

beautiful years of my childhood”.

The outcome of the project is a dwelling, having two aspects which confront each other in

their style. The exterior represents the traditional alpine location, splendidly immersed

in the local topography, whilst the interior boasts the visionary impulse, the surprise of

a space freed from the general scheme of things, almost permeable, osmotic, and certainly

innovative.

On the ground floor there is a common area which spreads out almost in a ‘piazza’ fashion

for (habitational)and interactional use: there is a dining table to enjoy with friends, an

ample sized kitchen to accommodate more than one cook! The rest of the house develops in a

vertical way and instead of the classical room division there are what can be described as

‘hanging boxes’, which are positioned at different heights and interconnected by stairs and

walkways - they giving the sensation of walking up a mountain path towards the peak. The

hallways are carefully designed so that, apart from their connecting function, they

accommodate other essential areas such as the library and open ‘bathroom’ areas with tubs

and showers (only the WC are closed in). The entire structure is conceived in a way that

the further one goes up the level of privacy and intimacy is heightened. The highest ‘box’

which features a sauna opens out to the splendid view of the Santner mountain.

The revolutionary distribution of the interior spaces can be noted also from the exterior,

and a sort of counterpoint is created with the traditional presentation of the exterior

itself. To the north the two boxes of the bedrooms, finished in bronze, can be seen behind

the wooden trellis shell, and as a result the material contrast is evident, while to the

south it is sauna box which protrudes the glass facade.

It is an architectural concept, both extremely innovative and courageous in nature, but

which also has the value of being able to evoke an atmosphere of time past. Viewing the

structure from a distance, the larch framework which supports the hanging boxes with its

roof supported by 12 metre high wooden columns, seems to be the outline of an old barn.

“Thinking about it, I spent a lot of my childhood playing in barns”, underlines Stefan

Rier, “and one of my lasting and favourite memories is of when I used to climb high up in

the barns and then throw myself down into the hay. Maybe if I had not had that experience,

I would never have come to design this house ...”.

THE STRUCTURE: A DIALOGUE BETWEEN TIME PAST AND TIME PRESENT

The house mirrors the construction type of the location’s rural buildings. On the stone

foundation (10x8m), is a wooden structure in larch on three levels, and which supports the

gable roof, typical of the village’s dwellings. A wooden trellis covers the whole house in

a shell-like manner, screening the light and heat of the sun in the hotter periods, and as

a whole it is suggestive of the typical structures of alpine barns. Two boxes, one in

bronze and one a glass structure 'peak out’ from the trellis, to the north and south

respectively, and so revealing to the exterior that there is something complex to the

interior layout. To the south there is a glass facade and a terrace which opens out to the

magnificent view over the landscape of the Dolomites, a view which is dominated by the

splendid sight of the Sciliar massif.

THE INTERIOR SPACES: A STATIC CHALLENGE

Inside the house, the distribution of spaces and functions is really unusual. The ‘boxes’

which house the three bedrooms are supported by the wooden beam structure, visible in its

totality (12 metres high). The bedrooms are designed as micro-homes, each one having its

own particular design, these boxes seem to almost ‘hang’ in the ample volume of the

interior (1,100 cubic metres). One gains access via a staircase and a walkway system, which

as well as having a connecting function, accommodate the ‘bathroom’ areas with tubs and

showers (only the WC are closed in). On the last floor, a box plays host to the sauna with

a panoramic view, extending out of the southern front. Preceding the sauna, there is a

book-lounge with an antique majolica stove, which has been taken from the pre-existing

building. The library together with a cloakroom area complete the private spaces on the

higher levels.

The ground floor is a large open space with three diverse ‘island’ functions: the

relaxation area, the dining area, and the kitchen, resolved with a large working surface

feature in natural brass, and decorated on the sides with artisan earthenware tiles.

MATERIALS

As well as incorporating materials having a local tradition – wood and stone – the project

introduces others of a more contemporary nature, in some cases recalling a Mediterranean

style. The floor resin, giving uniformity to the ground floor appearance, alternates

between baked clay and sea-blue tiles, the same as used for the side covering of the

kitchen’s work surface. The brass gives brilliant warm tones to the furniture details and

to the work surface which also incorporates the cooking essentials and sink. The staircase,

in finely worked steel recalls the grates of Arabian tradition, creating a chiaroscuro

effect which is extremely unusual for the Alpine environment.

Furniture and Cloth

The furniture has all been produced to design specification, adhering to a zero-kilometre

regime. Attention to detail has been scrupulous, as has the search for original solutions

from both a formal and functional stance.

Cloth chosen plays an intricate game with wood in creating an atmosphere almost theatrical

in kind. Flowing blue drapes act almost as stage curtains in enclosing various spaces and

giving different and new perspectives. There has also been a coming together of texture and

décor for the box-like bedrooms, this evident even in the wallpaper in blue tones, and so

creating a functional soundproofing barrier.

Light

The project strives to make the most of natural light: to the south the facade is a

complete glass construction, the light being filtered by the external wooden grid

positioned at 2.5 metres from the principal structure, whilst the jutting out roof shades

protect the interior from the extreme heat of the summer months. On the roof, a skylight

opens to the east providing another source of light. To the north there are windows.

As for internal lighting, in the very high living area, there are suspension lights to

guarantee sufficient light and in particular for the specific functional areas (dining and

kitchen areas). Many of the lamps in the house have been design created.