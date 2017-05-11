Marsh House
Patty McDaniel, owner of Boardwalk Builders in Rehoboth Beach, is one of the region's best General Contractors. She just completed her own house and McInturff Architects was honored to have been the designers.
McInturff Architects uploaded Marsh House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
- Boardwalk Builders
Photographer
- Julia Heine
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Style
Modern