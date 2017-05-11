Marsh House

By McInturff Architects
Marsh House
Patty McDaniel, owner of Boardwalk Builders in Rehoboth Beach, is one of the region's best General Contractors. She just completed her own house and McInturff Architects was honored to have been the designers.

Credits

Posted By
McInturff Architects
Interior Design
Builder
  • Boardwalk Builders
Photographer
  • Julia Heine

Overview

Location
  • Bethany Beach, Delaware
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Style
  • Modern