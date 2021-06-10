Mariposa Garden House prioritizes the natural environment over square foot area. The design concept, “A House of Gardens and Light”, emphasizes energy efficiency, luminous spaces, and deep connections to the landscape.

The design minimizes energy use with strategic massing, orientation, and roof design. A 3″ thick radiant concrete slab creates highly efficient heating. Motorized clerestory windows draw in natural light and ventilation from all directions. The garage includes two electric vehicle charging outlets. An 8kW photo-voltaic array makes the home net-zero electric.

A two-story masonry chimney anchors the design. The owners pass through the masonry walls when entering the home from the rear. Turn to the interior, the chimney delivers a fireplace to the central living area. Turn to the exterior, the chimney houses the outdoor cooking grill. Ascend upstairs and out to the master bedroom roof deck, and the chimney delivers an outdoor fireplace for two.

The architecture works in tandem with the landscape. Gardens connect each interior space to light, air, and nature. Native plants and existing mature trees create a well established, low-water garden.