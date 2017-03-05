Interior Affairs, in collaboration with Caledon Building & Design, just completed a new project located right in the heart of Mount Pleasant village.

Our inspiration was the classic barn whose familiar lines have been given a modern twist. We updated the iconic style to create a bright and contemporary home, located on a private south facing corner lot.

Emphasis has been put on simplicity and openness to light. Clean lines, both defining the exterior architecture as well as the interior layout, and an overall sense of spareness have been the driving forces behind the design process.

The space is straightforward, functional and bright. It features modern architectural elements such as an open riser staircase that carries light down from the roof skylights to the basement. Immediately as one walks into the home, large windows provide an unobstructed view of the private landscaped garden at the opposite end of the house.

The main floor plan has been designed as one "big open space". A partition wall creates a small division between the living room/dining room area and the kitchen/family room area while maintaining the open concept intent.

The Italian kitchen, by Boffi, plays a central role in this layout. The integrated kitchen and living space work as one entity, the kitchen transitioning seamlessly into eating and lounging zones. Durable materials such as Corian and stainless steel are softened by Acacia wood cabinetry.

A coat closet and a powder room contribute to the practicality of the space.

On the second floor, one will find two bedrooms with an adjoining shared bathroom and a large master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. The open riser staircase, vaulted ceilings and glass railing contribute to the singularity and openness of the design.