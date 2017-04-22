Manhattan Beach Residence

By
Manhattan Beach Residence
View Photos

The project consists of a new 3,500 sq. ft. Single-Family Residence located in the City of Manhattan Beach. The site for the Project is located 4 blocks from the beach on a southwesterly oriented lot with direct ocean views. Only 33 feet in width and 68 feet in length, the project is designed vertically over two stories plus a basement. Designed to simultaneously take advantage of the unobstructed ocean views and edit out any views of neighboring houses, the building is a study in editing and defining the use based upon the site and orientation. Utilizing the site’s maximum allowable area, the building is nestled into the sloping site and places all the public spaces on the top floor to take advantage of the most view possible.

Tectonically, the building is a study in spatial definition thought folded planes of material each performing in a different way. How the building meets the sky, is perceived when entering and due to it’s vertical nature, how it is perceived while moving through it in the vertical direction drove the design.

Three folded planes wrapping around each other creating the building envelope defines the building. The main folded plane is the east exterior wall and roof that on the second floor appears to float above the lower building masses. This plane is clad in white stucco that will present a clean and crisp line against the sky. The materiality of this plane runs from the interior to the exterior elongating it and seamlessly combing the public spaces from interior to exterior. The second plane is the horizontal mass that runs along the buildings south façade; wrapping the cantilevered west massing and returns back to the building. This plane defines the entry and Master Suite and is clad in varying thickness re-claimed wood siding to create the feeling of texture and plays with shadow and light. The third plane is the vertical component cast in board form concrete; it runs from the basement until the second floor and acts as the heart of the building.

uploaded Manhattan Beach Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Exterior Photo of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Exterior

Exterior Photo 2 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Exterior

Living Room Photo 3 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Living Room

Terrace Photo 4 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Terrace

Stair Photo 5 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Stair

Stair Photo 6 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Stair

Spa Photo 7 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Spa

Kitchen Photo 8 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Kitchen

Kitchen Photo 9 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Kitchen

Powder Room Photo 10 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Powder Room

Master Bath Photo 11 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Master Bath

Master Bath Photo 12 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Master Bath

Master Bath Photo 13 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Master Bath

Living Room Photo 14 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Living Room

Fireplace Photo 15 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Fireplace

Kitchen Photo 16 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Kitchen

Stair Detail Photo 17 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Stair Detail

Stair Detail Photo 18 of Manhattan Beach Residence modern homeView Photos

Stair Detail

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • O+ L building projects LLC
Interior Design
  • O+ L building projects LLC
Landscape Design
  • O+ L building projects LLC
Builder
  • O+ L building projects LLC
Photographer
  • Anna Dilthy
  • Daryl Olesinski
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 3500
    • Lot Size
  • 2245

    • Press