Perched atop the rolling hills of Noe Valley with commanding views of the valley and downtown skyline, 556 28th Street is the epitome of comfortable luxury living. Envisioned by San Francisco's MAK Studio, this newly reimagined and expanded home features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms spread on three levels and over 3,700 square feet. Upon entering the home through the custom built five-foot wide pivot door, you are immediately graced with a formal foyer with incredible attention to detail, setting the tone for the entire home.

Home Features

4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

3,700 square feet on 3 levels

Downtown and water views

Floor to ceiling Blomberg windows and LaCantina sliding doors

Family room and powder room adjacent to kitchen

White oak wall paneling throughout

White oak hardwood & porcelain tile flooring

Custom steel and brass staircase

Floor to ceiling stained white oak interior doors with oiled-rubbed bronze hardware

Wet bar with smoked black glass shelf and wine refrigerator

Ventless bioethanol fireplace surrounded by steel

Laundry room on bedroom level with Electrolux washer and dryer

2 car parking



Kitchen Features

30" built in refrigerator and 30" freezer by Subzero

Wolf appliances, Miele hood, Asko dishwasher

Vermont granite countertops

Large breakfast nook

Custom built-in cabinetry with Blum Legrabox interior drawers

Bathroom Features

Dornbracht fixtures

Vola Shower heads

Carrera marble counters

Garden Features

Professionally designed with irrigation and lighting

Sculpture created by Melissa Macdonald

Steel planters

Technology Features

Prewired for Sonos with speakers throughout

Security system

75" Sony flat screen included in media room

Home is solar ready

Radiant heat with Nest thermostats

Electric car charger hookup

Wireless Ring doorbell/camera