MAK Studio Noe Valley Residence
Perched atop the rolling hills of Noe Valley with commanding views of the valley and downtown skyline, 556 28th Street is the epitome of comfortable luxury living. Envisioned by San Francisco's MAK Studio, this newly reimagined and expanded home features four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms spread on three levels and over 3,700 square feet. Upon entering the home through the custom built five-foot wide pivot door, you are immediately graced with a formal foyer with incredible attention to detail, setting the tone for the entire home.
Home Features
4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
3,700 square feet on 3 levels
Downtown and water views
Floor to ceiling Blomberg windows and LaCantina sliding doors
Family room and powder room adjacent to kitchen
White oak wall paneling throughout
White oak hardwood & porcelain tile flooring
Custom steel and brass staircase
Floor to ceiling stained white oak interior doors with oiled-rubbed bronze hardware
Wet bar with smoked black glass shelf and wine refrigerator
Ventless bioethanol fireplace surrounded by steel
Laundry room on bedroom level with Electrolux washer and dryer
2 car parking
Kitchen Features
30" built in refrigerator and 30" freezer by Subzero
Wolf appliances, Miele hood, Asko dishwasher
Vermont granite countertops
Large breakfast nook
Custom built-in cabinetry with Blum Legrabox interior drawers
Bathroom Features
Dornbracht fixtures
Vola Shower heads
Carrera marble counters
Garden Features
Professionally designed with irrigation and lighting
Sculpture created by Melissa Macdonald
Steel planters
Technology Features
Prewired for Sonos with speakers throughout
Security system
75" Sony flat screen included in media room
Home is solar ready
Radiant heat with Nest thermostats
Electric car charger hookup
Wireless Ring doorbell/camera
