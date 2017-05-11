Hawaiian Oceanside Penthouse Asks $35M
Never before has a residence been designed to fit the exact specifications desired by the future owners. This grand penthouse sits on the 35th floor of Waiea, the flagship building for the master planned community of Ward Village located in close proximity to Waikiki.
See the listing here: www.sothebysrealty.com/eng...
uploaded Hawaiian Oceanside Penthouse Asks $35M through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- James K. M. Cheng
Interior Design
- Tony Ingrao
Photographer
- List Sotheby's International Realty
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
6
Full Baths
6
Partial Baths
1
Structure
Condo
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Square Feet
8485