Situated in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, the goal of this 3,318-square-foot house was to create a modern spacious home with lots of light, a classic yet modern feel all while managing a limited budget. Economy of structure and materials was exercised.

The ways in which a limited budget was transformed include a tight design: The house is laid out on a grid. Structure, materials, windows, and casework, all align to create a harmonious design. “I moved walls, prefabricated cabinets, 4x8 exterior siding, and windows within inches to align.”

And focal points: The large grid windows transform the house inside and out and provide high impact street appeal. The large marble slab at the kitchen wall is illuminated and is a dramatic backdrop visible from inside and out. “With a modest budget you choose selectively. It’s like an outfit, Prada shoes and a gap t-shirt is just fine… you do not need all Prada.”