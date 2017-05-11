Magnolia House

By ReruchaStudio
Magnolia House
Situated in the Seattle neighborhood of Magnolia, the goal of this 3,318-square-foot house was to create a modern spacious home with lots of light, a classic yet modern feel all while managing a limited budget. Economy of structure and materials was exercised.

The ways in which a limited budget was transformed include a tight design: The house is laid out on a grid. Structure, materials, windows, and casework, all align to create a harmonious design. “I moved walls, prefabricated cabinets, 4x8 exterior siding, and windows within inches to align.”

And focal points: The large grid windows transform the house inside and out and provide high impact street appeal. The large marble slab at the kitchen wall is illuminated and is a dramatic backdrop visible from inside and out. “With a modest budget you choose selectively. It’s like an outfit, Prada shoes and a gap t-shirt is just fine… you do not need all Prada.”

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Magnolia House by ReruchaStudio

Credits

Posted By
ReruchaStudio
@reruchastudio
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
  • Mint Build LLC
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Seattle, Washington
    • Square Feet
  • 3318