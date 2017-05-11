Lake Geneva Residence has been designed to deliver an experience that extends into the prairie landscape and the rolling hills beyond. This project uses the site and orientation for the best private views and local environmental conditions. The living bars of the house have been arranged to limit southern sun exposure, and shield views to neighboring homes, while directing the home owners interior experience to the best natural views of the property.

The exterior is clad in matte black metal standing seam roofing and wall siding, with Alaskan yellow cedar siding on the gable ends. Corten steel window surrounds, and canopies will reinforce the midcentury modern feeling of this home. The interior has wide plank maple flooring, minimal reveal details, and carefully placed wood millwork.