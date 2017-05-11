Lake Geneva Residence

By
Lake Geneva Residence
View Photos

Lake Geneva Residence has been designed to deliver an experience that extends into the prairie landscape and the rolling hills beyond. This project uses the site and orientation for the best private views and local environmental conditions. The living bars of the house have been arranged to limit southern sun exposure, and shield views to neighboring homes, while directing the home owners interior experience to the best natural views of the property.

The exterior is clad in matte black metal standing seam roofing and wall siding, with Alaskan yellow cedar siding on the gable ends. Corten steel window surrounds, and canopies will reinforce the midcentury modern feeling of this home. The interior has wide plank maple flooring, minimal reveal details, and carefully placed wood millwork.

uploaded Lake Geneva Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, Gable RoofLine, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, and Wood Siding Material. South west close rear view from prairie Photo of Lake Geneva ResidenceView Photos

South west close rear view from prairie

North west rear view from prairie Photo 2 of Lake Geneva Residence modern homeView Photos

North west rear view from prairie

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Siding Material, House Building Type, Gable RoofLine, Metal Roof Material, and Wood Siding Material. North west close rear view from prairie Photo 3 of Lake Geneva ResidenceView Photos

North west close rear view from prairie

Modern home with Exterior, Metal Roof Material, House Building Type, Gable RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, and Metal Siding Material. Close front view from prairie Photo 4 of Lake Geneva ResidenceView Photos

Close front view from prairie

Modern home with Kitchen, Marble Counter, Wood Cabinet, Light Hardwood Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Refrigerator, Cooktops, Dishwasher, Microwave, Wall Oven, Undermount Sink, and Range Hood. Material render of dining room & kitchen. Photo 5 of Lake Geneva ResidenceView Photos

Material render of dining room & kitchen.

Modern home with Hallway and Light Hardwood Floor. Material render of mudroom. Photo 6 of Lake Geneva ResidenceView Photos

Material render of mudroom.

Modern home with Laundry Room, Side-by-Side, Marble Counter, and Wood Cabinet. Material render of laundry room. Photo 7 of Lake Geneva ResidenceView Photos

Material render of laundry room.

Modern home with Laundry Room, Side-by-Side, Marble Counter, and Wood Cabinet. Material render of laundry room. Photo 8 of Lake Geneva ResidenceView Photos

Material render of laundry room.

Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, House Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Metal Siding Material. Material study of exterior standing seam metal roof and siding with cedar gable ends. Photo 9 of Lake Geneva ResidenceView Photos

Material study of exterior standing seam metal roof and siding with cedar gable ends.

First floor plan. Photo 10 of Lake Geneva Residence modern homeView Photos

First floor plan.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Collective Office
Interior Design
  • Collective Office
Builder
  • Scherrer Construction

Overview

Location
  • Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 6738
    • Lot Size
  • 22 ac