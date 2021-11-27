Lovely little apartment boasts an extremely bold color scheme.
Red is an apartment with a modern interior, located not far from downtown Lviv, Ukraine.
On 45m2 Koot bureau managed to place a spacious bedroom, kitchen-dining room,
corridor with wardrobe room and bathroom.
In the original layout, the space between the kitchen and the wardrobe room was one.
After dividing them, we managed to get a separate storage room with an area of almost 3
m2. To visually expand space in the corridor and allow the sunrays to reflect on less
illuminated surfaces, the designer came up with a mirror wall with sliding doors to the
wardrobe room. The spare wardrobe room made it possible to cut out the closet in the
bedroom and save extra square meters.
This lovely little apartment boasts an extremely bold color scheme. Contrast plays the role
of the main artistic technique in the interior. The dominant white palette is enriched by the
red color, which is the leitmotif in all rooms and provides a feeling of a single continuous
and integral space. Bright and expressive color attracts attention, it excites, invigorates,
gives energy and a cheerful atmosphere. Moreover, it is the color that helps to divide the
space inside the rooms into functional zones. The accent spot in the bedroom is the round,
white-framed mirror placed on a contrasting red wall. And in the kitchen, it is an area with
plants that stand in a special "planter".
The customer's goal was to create an apartment for rent. This affected the design process
in such a way that coating materials in this case should be durable and easy to care for,
and the design - universal, multifunctional, relevant, and to attract attention. The target
audience of the customer was young, open-minded, and energetic people, so we designed
an interior that can reflect the personality of its future residents.
Architects: Koot bureau
Area: 45 m²
Year: 2021
Photographs: Andy Shustykevych
Lead Designer: Tetiana Khrapko
Manufacturer: Volodymyr Khrapko
City: L’viv
Country: Ukraine
