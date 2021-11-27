Red is an apartment with a modern interior, located not far from downtown Lviv, Ukraine.

On 45m2 Koot bureau managed to place a spacious bedroom, kitchen-dining room,

corridor with wardrobe room and bathroom.

In the original layout, the space between the kitchen and the wardrobe room was one.

After dividing them, we managed to get a separate storage room with an area of almost 3

m2. To visually expand space in the corridor and allow the sunrays to reflect on less

illuminated surfaces, the designer came up with a mirror wall with sliding doors to the

wardrobe room. The spare wardrobe room made it possible to cut out the closet in the

bedroom and save extra square meters.

This lovely little apartment boasts an extremely bold color scheme. Contrast plays the role

of the main artistic technique in the interior. The dominant white palette is enriched by the

red color, which is the leitmotif in all rooms and provides a feeling of a single continuous

and integral space. Bright and expressive color attracts attention, it excites, invigorates,

gives energy and a cheerful atmosphere. Moreover, it is the color that helps to divide the

space inside the rooms into functional zones. The accent spot in the bedroom is the round,

white-framed mirror placed on a contrasting red wall. And in the kitchen, it is an area with

plants that stand in a special "planter".

The customer's goal was to create an apartment for rent. This affected the design process

in such a way that coating materials in this case should be durable and easy to care for,

and the design - universal, multifunctional, relevant, and to attract attention. The target

audience of the customer was young, open-minded, and energetic people, so we designed

an interior that can reflect the personality of its future residents.

Architects: Koot bureau

Area: 45 m²

Year: 2021

Photographs: Andy Shustykevych

Lead Designer: Tetiana Khrapko

Manufacturer: Volodymyr Khrapko

City: L’viv

Country: Ukraine