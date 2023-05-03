Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
Project posted by
Hamilton Architects
Editor’s Pick
Los Angeles Bungalow
View
13
Photos
Location
Mar Vista, Los Angeles, California
Structure
House (Single Residence)
House (Single Residence)
House (Multi Residence)
Apartment
Condo
Mobile Home
Hotel
Boat
RV
Restaurant
Bar
Office
Style
Modern
Modern
Farmhouse
Industrial
Midcentury
Rustic
Scandanavian
Traditional
Credits
Posted by
Hamilton Architects
From Hamilton Architects
This perfect Los Angeles bungalow is just enough for the two
Save