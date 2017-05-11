Lokal Hotel

By
Lokal Hotel
View Photos

$234 per night

Room2 guests6bd
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Book This

Whether you’re on a work trip, family vacation, or honeymoon, the Lokal Hotel in Philadelphia combines the freedom and comfort of living in Philadelphia with the adventure of visiting.

Located in the heart of historic Old City, this comfortable boutique hotel features six apartment-style suites that look and feel like you’re staying in a well-loved, well-designed home.

Modern home with Bedroom, Chair, Night Stands, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, Lamps, and Bed. The interiors are designed by Jersey Ice Cream Company. Accent walls, frames, and cabinetry are painted a deep cerulean blue for a calming vibe. Photo of Lokal HotelView Photos

The interiors are designed by Jersey Ice Cream Company. Accent walls, frames, and cabinetry are painted a deep cerulean blue for a calming vibe.

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Light Hardwood Floor, Night Stands, and Lamps. One of the bedrooms, nicknamed "Billy" after William Penn, is a second-floor studio apartment that overlooks the boutique shops of 3rd Street. Photo 2 of Lokal HotelView Photos

One of the bedrooms, nicknamed "Billy" after William Penn, is a second-floor studio apartment that overlooks the boutique shops of 3rd Street.

Modern home with Bedroom, Rug Floor, Light Hardwood Floor, and Chair. The sitting area, flooded with light from the ceiling-high windows. Photo 3 of Lokal HotelView Photos

The sitting area, flooded with light from the ceiling-high windows.

Modern home with Kitchen, Refrigerator, Granite Counter, Light Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, Colorful Cabinet, Undermount Sink, and Wall Oven. The Lokal Hotel offers a unique "invisible service" feature. Each room is given access to in-room iPads that are loaded with service-driven apps for food delivery, grocery delivery, and more. Photo 4 of Lokal HotelView Photos

The Lokal Hotel offers a unique "invisible service" feature. Each room is given access to in-room iPads that are loaded with service-driven apps for food delivery, grocery delivery, and more.

Modern home with Dining Room and Table. The hotel is conveniently located near many of the locally owned and operated boutique clothing stores, art galleries, vintage shops, and more. Photo 5 of Lokal HotelView Photos

The hotel is conveniently located near many of the locally owned and operated boutique clothing stores, art galleries, vintage shops, and more.

Modern home with Living Room and Coffee Tables. The hotel has no front desk and facilitates seamless check-in via an electronic entrance system. In doing away with many of the trappings of a traditional hotel, Lokal seeks to provide a unique connection with the city without sacrificing the comfort and care travelers expect. Photo 6 of Lokal HotelView Photos

The hotel has no front desk and facilitates seamless check-in via an electronic entrance system. In doing away with many of the trappings of a traditional hotel, Lokal seeks to provide a unique connection with the city without sacrificing the comfort and care travelers expect.

Modern home with Living Room, Rug Floor, Coffee Tables, and Sofa. Photo 7 of Lokal HotelView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Pendant Lighting, Chair, and Light Hardwood Floor. Each room features a curated collection of art and books. Photo 8 of Lokal HotelView Photos

Each room features a curated collection of art and books.

Modern home with Bath Room, Subway Tile Wall, Freestanding Tub, and Ceramic Tile Floor. Brass fixtures and soaking claw foot tubs in the bathrooms give a classic feel to the modern hotel experience. Photo 9 of Lokal HotelView Photos

Brass fixtures and soaking claw foot tubs in the bathrooms give a classic feel to the modern hotel experience.

Modern home with Bath Room and Subway Tile Wall. Photo 10 of Lokal HotelView Photos
Modern home with Living Room and Rug Floor. Photo 11 of Lokal HotelView Photos
Modern home with Living Room. Photo 12 of Lokal HotelView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Granite Counter, Undermount Sink, Light Hardwood Floor, Wall Lighting, and Colorful Cabinet. All rooms feature full kitchens. Photo 13 of Lokal HotelView Photos

All rooms feature full kitchens.

Modern home with Kitchen, Colorful Cabinet, Granite Counter, and Undermount Sink. Photo 14 of Lokal HotelView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Wall Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. The hotel offers one and two bedroom apartments for your convenience and comfort. Photo 15 of Lokal HotelView Photos

The hotel offers one and two bedroom apartments for your convenience and comfort.

Modern home with Living Room, Coffee Tables, Sofa, Light Hardwood Floor, and Pendant Lighting. Each of the rooms has their own unique backstory and are named after famous American figures. Photo 16 of Lokal HotelView Photos

Each of the rooms has their own unique backstory and are named after famous American figures.

Modern home with Living Room, Chair, and Light Hardwood Floor. Photo 17 of Lokal HotelView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Lamps, Bed, and Night Stands. Photo 18 of Lokal HotelView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Interior Design
  • Jersey Ice Cream Company
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 6

    • Press

    Publications
  • Design Milk