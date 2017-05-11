Lokal Hotel
Whether you’re on a work trip, family vacation, or honeymoon, the Lokal Hotel in Philadelphia combines the freedom and comfort of living in Philadelphia with the adventure of visiting.
Located in the heart of historic Old City, this comfortable boutique hotel features six apartment-style suites that look and feel like you’re staying in a well-loved, well-designed home.
The interiors are designed by Jersey Ice Cream Company. Accent walls, frames, and cabinetry are painted a deep cerulean blue for a calming vibe.
One of the bedrooms, nicknamed "Billy" after William Penn, is a second-floor studio apartment that overlooks the boutique shops of 3rd Street.
The sitting area, flooded with light from the ceiling-high windows.
The Lokal Hotel offers a unique "invisible service" feature. Each room is given access to in-room iPads that are loaded with service-driven apps for food delivery, grocery delivery, and more.
The hotel is conveniently located near many of the locally owned and operated boutique clothing stores, art galleries, vintage shops, and more.
The hotel has no front desk and facilitates seamless check-in via an electronic entrance system. In doing away with many of the trappings of a traditional hotel, Lokal seeks to provide a unique connection with the city without sacrificing the comfort and care travelers expect.
Each room features a curated collection of art and books.
Brass fixtures and soaking claw foot tubs in the bathrooms give a classic feel to the modern hotel experience.
All rooms feature full kitchens.
The hotel offers one and two bedroom apartments for your convenience and comfort.
Each of the rooms has their own unique backstory and are named after famous American figures.
Credits
- Jersey Ice Cream Company