Little River PurePod Glass Eco-Cabin
This state-of-the-art living capsule on New Zealand’s South Island features glass roofing, flooring, and walls to provide the ultimate panoramic view of the wilderness. The interiors of the PurePod are completely surrounded by glass giving you unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape.
Views from your glass cabin are virtually 360 degrees, not forgetting the wide open sky above you.
The Little River PurePod is nestled into regenerating bush high above the town of Little River/Wairewa on Banks Peninsula.
