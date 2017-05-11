Link is new single-family house built on an existing vacant lot in a Historic District in Phoenix. This 2050 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom spec house is only 1000 feet from of the light rail station at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road, placing it right in the heart of uptown Phoenix. The house is designed as part of the urban fabric connecting it both to its site and its neighborhood, visually and physically. Sliding glass walls, 24 feet wide, enable the homeowner to open up the living space of the house, extending the living area outdoors to either the private backyard, the social front yard, or both. The living and dining area of the house essential can transform into an open air pavilion, ideal for entertaining. The bedrooms, bathrooms, and storage areas of the house are located in the private, main volume of the house. These private areas focus on relaxation by controlling light, sound, and ease of use. Passive solar, cross ventilation, LED lighting, and advanced framing construction help to keep this house incredibly energy efficient.