Link House

By The Ranch Mine
Link House
Link is new single-family house built on an existing vacant lot in a Historic District in Phoenix. This 2050 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom spec house is only 1000 feet from of the light rail station at 7th Avenue and Camelback Road, placing it right in the heart of uptown Phoenix. The house is designed as part of the urban fabric connecting it both to its site and its neighborhood, visually and physically. Sliding glass walls, 24 feet wide, enable the homeowner to open up the living space of the house, extending the living area outdoors to either the private backyard, the social front yard, or both. The living and dining area of the house essential can transform into an open air pavilion, ideal for entertaining. The bedrooms, bathrooms, and storage areas of the house are located in the private, main volume of the house. These private areas focus on relaxation by controlling light, sound, and ease of use. Passive solar, cross ventilation, LED lighting, and advanced framing construction help to keep this house incredibly energy efficient.

The Ranch Mine uploaded Link House through Add A Home.
Compilation of the front elevations of the historic homes in the neighborhood and the resulting modern elevation of 'Link'

The extended roof shades the interior of the home from April-October, keeping the home very energy efficient

The walnut clad ceiling extends over the kitchen to the entry

The yard doubles as the retention area for the monsoon rainstorms as well as a place for the homeowners to play

A board formed concrete fire pit draws you out to the back patio from the open living space

Opening up the glass wall of the living space turns the neighborhood into a constantly changing piece of art

After 2.5 years, we went back to photograph how the house has matured over time. Time is something we try to incorporate into the design of our homes, through the use of specific materials and the form and layout of the home.

The front elevation is a modern distillation of the historic homes in the neighborhood, featuring the same composition of a protruded front volume with a single opening flanked by a shaded living area

Walnut plywood with integrated LED lighting clad the open living space area, extending beyond the pocketing glass walls to the exterior

A board formed concrete wall creates a solid barrier off of the open living space to allow the homeowner to feel safe yet open to the community

The front of the house just after completion, before the landscape grew in.

#modern #minimal #exterior #lighting #phoenix #arizona

#modern #minimal #interior #phoenix #arizona

#modern #minimal #interior #phoenix #arizona

#modern #minimal #exterior #lighting #phoenix #arizona

Credits

Posted By
The Ranch Mine
@theranchmine
Builder
  • Boxwell Southwest
Photographer

Overview

Location
  • Phoenix, Arizona
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2014
    • Square Feet
  • 2050
    • Lot Size
  • 8,467 SF