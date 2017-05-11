Les Echasses

By
Les Echasses
View Photos

$364 per night

Cabin2 guests
Saubion, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Book This

On a reforested nature reserve in Saubion, France, a series of private, wooden structures known as Les Echasses Hotel perches at the water's edge.

The site contains an existing lake whose shoreline was modified into a landscape of dunes, forming bays for the individual huts to sit in a manner that creates harmony between structure and landscape. Each hut is a point in the landscape that allows nature to continue at its surround.

Designed by French studio Patrick Arotcharen Architecte, the ecologically-minded, golf-and-surf hotel is committed to sustainable development. Built with local timber and as many additional locally-sourced materials as possible, the series of structures hovers over the lake on stilts, minimizing the physical impact on the local ecosystem while bringing guests close to nature.

Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Butterfly RoofLine. Photo of Les EchassesView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Trees, Grass, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Slope, and Woodland. Photo 2 of Les EchassesView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Cabin Building Type, Wood Siding Material, and Butterfly RoofLine. Photo 3 of Les EchassesView Photos
Modern home with Exterior, Wood Siding Material, Cabin Building Type, and Glass Siding Material. Maritime pines from the Landes Forest compose the exterior wood cladding of each hut and purposefully form the incredible views outward to the lake. The wood frame segues into an angular, butterfly roof that collects and directs rainwater back into the lake. Furthermore, it provides shading where full-height windows open into the living space. By orienting each hut in the same direction, the architects create a sense of isolation within the wood enclosure. Photo 4 of Les EchassesView Photos

Maritime pines from the Landes Forest compose the exterior wood cladding of each hut and purposefully form the incredible views outward to the lake. The wood frame segues into an angular, butterfly roof that collects and directs rainwater back into the lake. Furthermore, it provides shading where full-height windows open into the living space. By orienting each hut in the same direction, the architects create a sense of isolation within the wood enclosure.

Modern home with Outdoor, Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Side Yard. Photo 5 of Les EchassesView Photos
Modern home with Small Patio, Porch, Deck, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Bedroom, Bed, Light Hardwood Floor, Pendant Lighting, Rug Floor, and Shelves. Photo 6 of Les EchassesView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Chair, Pendant Lighting, Light Hardwood Floor, Rug Floor, and Shelves. Photo 7 of Les EchassesView Photos
Modern home with Outdoor, Large Pools, Tubs, Shower, Concrete Pools, Tubs, Shower, Grass, Back Yard, Trees, and Large Patio, Porch, Deck. In addition to the beautiful setting, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant and swimming pool, and local activities such as golf and surfing. Photo 8 of Les EchassesView Photos

In addition to the beautiful setting, guests can enjoy an on-site restaurant and swimming pool, and local activities such as golf and surfing.

Modern home with Dining Room, Chair, Stools, Bar, Shelves, Storage, Pendant Lighting, Track Lighting, Table, and Concrete Floor. Photo 9 of Les EchassesView Photos
Modern home with Dining Room, Shelves, Table, Chair, Stools, Bar, Wood Burning Fireplace, Pendant Lighting, Track Lighting, Concrete Floor, and Storage. Photo 10 of Les EchassesView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Patrick Arotcharen Architecte
Photographer
  • Vincent Monthiers
  • Mathieu Chioselat
  • Les Echasses
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Rustic

    • Press

    Publications
  • Dwell