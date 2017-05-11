Addition and renovation to an existing home in the RiNo neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Originally a Habitat for Humanity home, our clients purchased this home after the previous owner had lived there 15 years and raised her children. We added nearly 1,000 sf in total with a two-story addition to the front of the main home and a garage/apartment in the rear of the property. Two Story addition to main house includes new upper level master suite and sunken lower living room area. New 2 car garage with apartment unit above located on the alley, includes rooftop deck area with hottub. Exterior materials include matte black standing seam metal siding/roofing. Reclaimed tobacco storage barn wood exterior accents. New poured concrete floors throughout main level and pre-finished white oak flooring throughout upper floor and apartment. Exterior elements include board form concrete landscape walls and custom made outdoor fireplace. Custom fabricated metal screens, planter boxes, waterfeature, interior fireplace surrounds, and kitchen hood by CM Steel. Original home design by Architect Owen Beard of Solid Architecture. Jack Betts and Jerrod Johnson (owners) were heavily involved in the interior design, selections, and exterior landscape design. They were exceptional clients to collaborate and work with. All photos by James Florio and Kyle Duetmeyer.