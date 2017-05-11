Lawrence Street Residence

Lawrence Street Residence
Addition and renovation to an existing home in the RiNo neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Originally a Habitat for Humanity home, our clients purchased this home after the previous owner had lived there 15 years and raised her children. We added nearly 1,000 sf in total with a two-story addition to the front of the main home and a garage/apartment in the rear of the property. Two Story addition to main house includes new upper level master suite and sunken lower living room area. New 2 car garage with apartment unit above located on the alley, includes rooftop deck area with hottub. Exterior materials include matte black standing seam metal siding/roofing. Reclaimed tobacco storage barn wood exterior accents. New poured concrete floors throughout main level and pre-finished white oak flooring throughout upper floor and apartment. Exterior elements include board form concrete landscape walls and custom made outdoor fireplace. Custom fabricated metal screens, planter boxes, waterfeature, interior fireplace surrounds, and kitchen hood by CM Steel. Original home design by Architect Owen Beard of Solid Architecture. Jack Betts and Jerrod Johnson (owners) were heavily involved in the interior design, selections, and exterior landscape design. They were exceptional clients to collaborate and work with. All photos by James Florio and Kyle Duetmeyer.

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Master Bathroom

Master Bathroom

Sunken Living Room with See Thru Fireplace

Sunken Living Room with See Thru Fireplace

Exterior Front of House with Board Form Landscape Walls

Exterior Front of House with Board Form Landscape Walls

Front Patio area with reclaimed tobacco storage wood facade

Front Patio area with reclaimed tobacco storage wood facade

Kitchen with live edge walnut island slab

Kitchen with live edge walnut island slab

Back patio and outdoor living room. Board form concrete fireplace

Back patio and outdoor living room. Board form concrete fireplace

View of back patio on main house and adjacent apartment with hottub deck above.

View of back patio on main house and adjacent apartment with hottub deck above.

Credits

Posted By
Design Platform
@designplatform
Interior Design
Landscape Design
  • Olson Lawn Care
  • Jack Betts and Jerrod Johnson
Photographer
  • James Florio and Kyle Duetmeyer

Overview

Location
  • Denver, Colorado
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 2
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 2400
    • Lot Size
  • 3125

    • Press

    Publications
  • Modern In Denver