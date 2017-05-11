Langley_Hawthorne Residence
Multi-phase gut and renovation of a 1969 ranch home. Initial phase included the main living area of kitchen, dining, living, and adding an office and library to sort out an awkward earlier addition to the home. Basement, media room, and guest suite were phase II. Phase III includes full renovation of the master suite, boys bedrooms, and guest bathrooms.
New entry door and entry wall that is part of the pantry beyond. We added the pantry in order to help delineate the entry and create a sense of privacy to the open backyard and dining room beyond.
Kitchen with central pantry pod. Pantry holds things like microwave, toasters, coffee maker, etc to keep kitchen countertops uncluttered. Custom white oak cabinets by AvenueTwo:Design. Caesarstone quartz tops. Kartell pendant. Sliding doors by Sliding Door Company. Original 1960's wood floors were refinished back to like new. Brick from the original exterior of the house was uncovered and reconditioned.
Dining Room looking toward kitchen. Pantry pod is multi-sided to help create different spaces like dining, entry, and wallpapered nook to the living room.
Living room area. Original exterior wall of the house was uncovered and the brick was restored. Custom made hot rolled steel fireplace surround by Gulley Metal Services. White oak built-in by AvenueTwo:Design.
This library was added where a previous addition had created an awkward add on that was unused. This became the new entry to the bedroom wing, previously you entered through a bedroom that was closed off to become a private office. Ikea bookcases with custom white oak backing were built into the wall for storage of the families many books.
Guest Bathroom. Custom white oak vanity and matching mirror by AvenueTwo:Design. Caesarstone Blizzard top. All plumbing fixtures in the home are Kohler. Kitchen beyond.
Laundry Room. Ikea build out with a custom made Melamine waterfall countertop over washer and dryer. Interior barn door is white oak slab with low luster natural finish.
Kitchen Area. Original brick fireplace was painted grey and a slate hearth was added. Kitchen cabinets are a blend of high gloss white Ikea lowers with white oak custom wraps. Countertops are Caesarstone. Large sliding windows were added to backyard to make a pass through for the pool and outdoor kitchen area. Original beams and ceilings got a fresh coat of white.
Kitchen area with large eat in island. Island is over 12 feet long. It is the central hub of the home.
Kitchen fireplace. Original brick was damaged so it was painted dark grey. New slate hearth was added. High gloss Ikea lower cabinets are wrapped with custom white oak panels by AvenueTwo:Design.
Living Room fireplace and built-in. Built-in was custom made by AvenueTwo:Design. Fireplace surround is hotrolled steel by Gulley Metal Services.
Credits
- David Lauer