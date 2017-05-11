Fully integrated into its elevated home site, this modern residence offers a unique combination of privacy from adjacent homes. The home’s graceful contemporary exterior features natural stone, corten steel, wood and glass—all in perfect alignment with the site. The design goal was to take full advantage of the views of Lake Calhoun that sits within the city of Minneapolis by providing the homeowners with expansive walls of Integrity Wood-Ultrex Windows. With a small footprint and open design, stunning views are present in every room, making the stylish windows a huge focal point of the home.