Lake Calhoun Organic Modern

By
Lake Calhoun Organic Modern
View Photos

Fully integrated into its elevated home site, this modern residence offers a unique combination of privacy from adjacent homes. The home’s graceful contemporary exterior features natural stone, corten steel, wood and glass—all in perfect alignment with the site. The design goal was to take full advantage of the views of Lake Calhoun that sits within the city of Minneapolis by providing the homeowners with expansive walls of Integrity Wood-Ultrex Windows. With a small footprint and open design, stunning views are present in every room, making the stylish windows a huge focal point of the home.

uploaded Lake Calhoun Organic Modern through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Night Stands, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award Photo of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos

Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award

Modern home with Bath Room, Light Hardwood Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Freestanding Tub, and Drop In Sink. Photo 2 of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos
Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range Hood, and Range. Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award Photo 3 of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos

Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Wall Oven, Range, Range Hood, and Dishwasher. Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award Photo 4 of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos

Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award

Modern home with Kitchen. Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award Photo 5 of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos

Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award

Modern home with Living Room, Ceiling Lighting, Chair, End Tables, Coffee Tables, and Sectional. Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award Photo 6 of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos

Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award

Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award Photo 7 of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos

Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award

Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award Photo 8 of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos

Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award

Modern home with Exterior and House Building Type. Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award Photo 9 of Lake Calhoun Organic ModernView Photos

Builder John Kraemer & Sons’ Lake Calhoun Organic Modern residence, winner of 2016 Integrity Red Diamond Achiever Award

Credits

Posted By
@undefined

Overview

Location
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota