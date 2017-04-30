La Maison Hatley is a secondary home that has been designed for a couple to spend whole summers over the next few years and then retire full time. It was designed by Geneviève Audette, an environmental designer, at the time she was working for the firm Rayside Labossière, in Montreal.

The location of the rooms, the size and the location of the openings were planned according to the sun path and which landscapes to frame.Natural materials have been used both indoors and outdoors. Different tones of stone and aged wood were chosen in order to integrate into the landscape.Sunshades have been added to the south-facing windows to let winter's sunshines pass, but to block those of the summer.

The interior layout was designed to accommodate the children and grandchildren of the owners during their occasional visits.

The terraces on the ground, on the roof of the veranda and on the roof of the house make it possible to enjoy every period of the day and every view offered by the beautiful scenery of the Eastern Townships.