With a unique piece of land, due to its size, location and views, the owner could only dream for a relaxed and peaceful summer house. In order to satisfy his demand we decided to enhance its views while creating protected outdoor areas to enjoy all around.

The project consists of five blocks which contain a main volume with a living and dining area, stunning views to the sea and a swimming pool completely protected from the wind. The rest of the volumes contain a service area, the family bedrooms and the guestrooms. This independence was crucial to make the guests get the feeling of being both alone in a hotel and as a part of the family.

The gallery that surround these concrete blocks end up creating the idea of outdoor living rooms and generating a fluid transition where the line between the interior and the exterior is blurred, on top of a fantastic panoramic view.

The materials used are concrete, wood, iron and glass.

