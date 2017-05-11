The Landing
A modern ranch style home north of Jackson Wyoming.
We started the project for Steve Kuney and Judith Wish as a vacation retreat. During the framing, they decided they wanted to move to Jackson Hole full time so we did an addition to the home mid construction. We added additional square footage to the Master Bedroom, Guest Rooms and Great Room.
Judith is fully retired and Steve and is winding down, they plan to live here full time with the exception of the occasional trip to their apartment in NYC for a quick city fix.
Their first gathering at the house was the eclipse which went almost directly over the house on August 21. They love their new home and are looking forward to many years of play in the valley.
Architecture by d|a - Design Associates Architects
Interiors by Shannon White Design
Lighting by Helius Lighting Group
Landscape Architecture by Agrostis, Inc
Construction by Roscoe Construction
Photography by Krafty Photos
Additional Information:
4227 SF including the garage.
Completed in August 2017.
Interesting features include:
Bildau Windows from Germany.
48% fenestration where 30% is allowed which called for exceptional insulation and very high quality windows to meet energy codes.
Plywood ceiling panels.
Polished Concrete Floors with hydronic heat throughout.
Porcelanosa tile on the main chimney.
Henrybuilt and Poliform Cabinetry.
Custom Garage door with 3" high by 18' long window.
Hidden rollaway beds in the loft attics.
Custom Murphy beds in all the bedrooms.
Ortal Gas Fireplace in Master Bedroom.
Stabilized Gravel patios.
PV Solar.
EV Charging in Garage.
Black Standing Seam Roof.
Exterior at Night
Entry at Night
Evening Glow from the Master Patio
Porcelanosa Tile Chimney in Great Room
Great Room
Great Room with expansive Tetons View
Accent Lights in Great Room
Sitting Area with floating steel hearth
Bringing the Outdoors in
The Kitchen and Loft
Henrybuilt Cabinetry
Lacanche Range and Henrybuilt cabinetry in Kitchen and Pantry
Polished Concrete Hallway to Bedrooms and Master
Entry
Floor to Ceiling Glass, Stabilized Gravel and Native Grass Landscaping
Ortal Fireplace in Master Bedroom
Guest Rooms with Custom Murphy Beds and Built-ins
Master Bath Views
Master Bathroom
Covered Entry
