A modern ranch style home north of Jackson Wyoming.

We started the project for Steve Kuney and Judith Wish as a vacation retreat. During the framing, they decided they wanted to move to Jackson Hole full time so we did an addition to the home mid construction. We added additional square footage to the Master Bedroom, Guest Rooms and Great Room.

Judith is fully retired and Steve and is winding down, they plan to live here full time with the exception of the occasional trip to their apartment in NYC for a quick city fix.

Their first gathering at the house was the eclipse which went almost directly over the house on August 21. They love their new home and are looking forward to many years of play in the valley.

Architecture by d|a - Design Associates Architects

Interiors by Shannon White Design

Lighting by Helius Lighting Group

Landscape Architecture by Agrostis, Inc

Construction by Roscoe Construction

Photography by Krafty Photos

Additional Information:

4227 SF including the garage.

Completed in August 2017.

Interesting features include:

Bildau Windows from Germany.

48% fenestration where 30% is allowed which called for exceptional insulation and very high quality windows to meet energy codes.

Plywood ceiling panels.

Polished Concrete Floors with hydronic heat throughout.

Porcelanosa tile on the main chimney.

Henrybuilt and Poliform Cabinetry.

Custom Garage door with 3" high by 18' long window.

Hidden rollaway beds in the loft attics.

Custom Murphy beds in all the bedrooms.

Ortal Gas Fireplace in Master Bedroom.

Stabilized Gravel patios.

PV Solar.

EV Charging in Garage.

Black Standing Seam Roof.