Kingsville Residence is a minimalist home located in Melbourne, Australia, designed by Richard King Design. Richard King Design were engaged to design and project-manage this house remodel, which took close to two years to complete. A dilapidated, federation cottage with a crude, 1990s lean-to was extensively demolished and extended into a two-level, contemporary house. The property grew from 85m² to 185m². The existing gable-end roof line was extended through to the rear, to reference the buildings original architectural character. The architects utilized the generous roof height and proportions to add in a Mezzanine level and double-height space, at the rear of the property. The house has a mix of private, social and work spaces. The front portion of the house is retained as Bedroom and “adult” Living space. A central spine corridor connects the old part of the house to the contemporary extension. Additional bedrooms, bathroom, entrance/laundry lead onto a double height, open-plan kitchen, dining and “social” living room at the rear. A feature staircase connects to a large mezzanine study and en-suite. This project was tailored to fit the specific requirements of it’s owner and budget. It also follows passive-house design principles.