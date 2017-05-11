Khabensky Residence

By Richard Pedranti Architect
Khabensky Residence
View Photos

“We bought one of the last available lake front lots in our community. I wanted a contemporary white box in the woods and RPA delivered a modern masterpiece that fits graciously into the environment”
Asya Khabensky, homeowner

DESCRIPTION
A standard lake front lot in an established community, the property slopes from east to west with panoramic views of Lake McConnell to the west. The owners wanted an open, spacious, and modern design to serve as a weekend retreat and future retirement home.

DESIGN
The side setbacks and slope dictated creating two simple forms that meet at the slope allowing the entry side to appear modest in scale while enabling an elevated first floor to overlook the lake with a walk-out lower level serving as entertainment space. The two forms overlap to create a spacious and open two story interior with a central chimney element and an elegant steel and wood stair to the second floor. The first floor includes an open kitchen, dining, and living space with panoramic views of the lake, master bedroom suite with private deck. The second floor includes guest rooms, bath, and loft. The lower level includes guest space, den, kitchenette, pool table, sauna, storage, and mechanicals. Passive House principles were used in the design and engineering including super insulated walls, triple pane windows, airtight construction, and balanced ventilation with heat recovery.

Richard Pedranti Architect uploaded Khabensky Residence through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Mid-Century Building Type, Metal Roof Material, and Shed RoofLine. View from lake Photo of Khabensky ResidenceView Photos

View from lake

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Walkways, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Retaining Fences, Wall, Wood Fences, Wall, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Wire Fences, Wall, and Decking Patio, Porch, Deck. View from lake Photo 2 of Khabensky ResidenceView Photos

View from lake

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Trees, Retaining Fences, Wall, Stone Patio, Porch, Deck, Metal Patio, Porch, Deck, Landscape Lighting, Stone Fences, Wall, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, Decking Patio, Porch, Deck, and Walkways. Evening view from lake Photo 3 of Khabensky ResidenceView Photos

Evening view from lake

Entrance view Photo 4 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

Entrance view

Entrance view Photo 5 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

Entrance view

View from southeast Photo 6 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View from southeast

View of dining room and living room Photo 7 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View of dining room and living room

View of dining room and living room from second floor Photo 8 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View of dining room and living room from second floor

Modern home with Kitchen, Wall Oven, Range Hood, Wine Cooler, White Cabinet, Pendant Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Beverage Center, Undermount Sink, Range, Refrigerator, and Medium Hardwood Floor. Kitchen view Photo 9 of Khabensky ResidenceView Photos

Kitchen view

View of living room and master bedroom Photo 10 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View of living room and master bedroom

Modern home with Medium Hardwood Floor and Pendant Lighting. View of dining room and living room Photo 11 of Khabensky ResidenceView Photos

View of dining room and living room

View of dining room and living room from the kitchen Photo 12 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View of dining room and living room from the kitchen

View of dining room and living room in the evening Photo 13 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View of dining room and living room in the evening

View of second floor gallery Photo 14 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View of second floor gallery

View of living in the evening Photo 15 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View of living in the evening

View of the Khabensky Residence from across Lake McConnell in the evening Photo 16 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

View of the Khabensky Residence from across Lake McConnell in the evening

Site plan Photo 17 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

Site plan

East elevation Photo 18 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

East elevation

West elevation Photo 19 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

West elevation

North elevation Photo 20 of Khabensky Residence modern homeView Photos

North elevation

Credits

Posted By
Richard Pedranti Architect
@richardpedranti
Landscape Design
  • RPA
Builder
  • Joybeck
Photographer
  • Rick Wright

Overview

Location
  • Milford, Pennsylvania
    • Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 3400
    • Lot Size
  • 0.66 Acres