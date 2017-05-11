Kelly House

Kelly House
Designed and developed by Nomos RED, 324 Kelly Avenue is a masterful expression of modern design with an environmental stewardship. Showcased here as the first of its kind to be built on the coastside, the solid steel construction is perfectly suited to the coastal climate for maximum durability and provides the highest standards of energy efficiency. Every aspect for clean living has been considered – from the sustainable materials used to the integrated systems behind the scenes for heating and cooling – a clear statement that elevates “green” to a new standard of living.

The sleek, warm and inviting, 5-bedroom, 4-bath design is flexible and open with a strong connection to the outdoor spaces, providing the ultimate in natural light and views while still maintaining privacy. European avant-garde cabinetry and plumbing fixtures are modern and functionally beautiful. Hardwood and Neolith concrete floors seamlessly tie every room together in quiet harmony, and entire walls of glass enhance the minimalist perspective.

The finishing touch to this architecturally significant home is the rare location – less than 2 blocks to the sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean and one-half mile to Main Street shopping and dining in historic downtown Half Moon Bay.

Modern home with Living Room. Family Room

Family Room

Modern home with Living Room, Sofa, Coffee Tables, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Enter through a massive PanoramAH glass door bringing the outside into your receiving room. Engineered hardwood floors define the foyer, which connects to large-format Neolith concrete tile flooring throughout the main level; directly in front of you, enjoy a view through a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door overlooking a garden atrium

Modern home with Living Room, Bench, Sofa, and Recessed Lighting. Living, Dining, and Family Room – Open-concept design connects with the kitchen through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors on each side of an interior courtyard for al fresco enjoyment and/or natural foliage; a sleek corner fireplace by Ortal spans one wall in the living area, and a built-in seating bench under the staircase wall adds functionality to design; a rear wall entirely made of glass integrates sliding glass doors to the covered portico overlooking the serene backyard

Modern home with Kitchen, Wall Oven, Cooktops, Range, Range Hood, Refrigerator, Engineered Quartz Counter, Undermount Sink, White Cabinet, Ceramic Tile Floor, Stone Slab Backsplashe, and Recessed Lighting. Kitchen – Sleek European cabinetry extends from floor to ceiling behind an 18-foot island with counter seating, all topped in high-quality Silestone quartz with seamlessly integrated sink and Graff faucet; appliances include a Miele flush-mount induction cooktop, Miele steam and convection ovens and dishwasher, Miele refrigerator and freezer, Miele espresso center, and Best ceiling-mounted integrated hood

Modern home with Windows. Landscape

Landscape

Modern home with Dining Room, Table, Chair, Lamps, Ceiling Lighting, Recessed Lighting, Pendant Lighting, Ceramic Tile Floor, and Light Hardwood Floor. Dinning Area

Dinning Area

Modern home with Exterior, House Building Type, Stucco Siding Material, Glass Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and Flat RoofLine. West facade

West facade

Modern home with Living Room, Gas Burning Fireplace, Two-Sided Fireplace, Ceramic Tile Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Bench, Chair, Sofa, Ottomans, Light Hardwood Floor, and Coffee Tables. Fireplace

Fireplace

Modern home with Shed & Studio and Den Room Type. Nook

Nook

Modern home with Shed & Studio and Living Space Room Type. Yoga Room

Yoga Room

Modern home with Ceiling Lighting and Recessed Lighting. Powder room

Powder room

Modern home with Ceramic Tile Floor and Recessed Lighting. Powder room

Powder room

Modern home with Recessed Lighting. Upstairs location with entire wall of steel-framed, floor-to-ceiling glass opening to a large private terrace bordered by eco-friendly synthetic lawn; two walk-in closets and sumptuous en suite bath, dual-sink vanity topped with back-pained glass, free-standing soaking tub, European shower, and a private commode room

Modern home with Ceramic Tile Floor and Engineered Quartz Counter. Master bathroom

Master bathroom

Modern home with Chair, Recessed Lighting, and Light Hardwood Floor. Upstairs location with entire wall of steel-framed, floor-to-ceiling glass opening to a large private terrace bordered by eco-friendly synthetic lawn; two walk-in closets and sumptuous en suite bath, dual-sink vanity topped with back-pained glass, free-standing soaking tub, European shower, and a private commode room

Modern home with Ceramic Tile Floor and Undermount Sink.
Modern home with Recessed Lighting and Light Hardwood Floor. Bedroom 2

Bedroom 2

Modern home with Light Hardwood Floor, Recessed Lighting, and Chair. Children's room

Children's room

Modern home with Undermount Sink.
Modern home with Exterior, Flat RoofLine, Wood Siding Material, Stucco Siding Material, Metal Siding Material, and House Building Type. Main facade

Main facade

Credits

Posted By
n
Nomos RED
@nomosred
Interior Design
Landscape Design
Builder
  • Millenium Builders
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 4
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2750
    • Lot Size
  • 7500
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest