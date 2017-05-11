Designed and developed by Nomos RED, 324 Kelly Avenue is a masterful expression of modern design with an environmental stewardship. Showcased here as the first of its kind to be built on the coastside, the solid steel construction is perfectly suited to the coastal climate for maximum durability and provides the highest standards of energy efficiency. Every aspect for clean living has been considered – from the sustainable materials used to the integrated systems behind the scenes for heating and cooling – a clear statement that elevates “green” to a new standard of living.

The sleek, warm and inviting, 5-bedroom, 4-bath design is flexible and open with a strong connection to the outdoor spaces, providing the ultimate in natural light and views while still maintaining privacy. European avant-garde cabinetry and plumbing fixtures are modern and functionally beautiful. Hardwood and Neolith concrete floors seamlessly tie every room together in quiet harmony, and entire walls of glass enhance the minimalist perspective.

The finishing touch to this architecturally significant home is the rare location – less than 2 blocks to the sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean and one-half mile to Main Street shopping and dining in historic downtown Half Moon Bay.