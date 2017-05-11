Kelly House
Designed and developed by Nomos RED, 324 Kelly Avenue is a masterful expression of modern design with an environmental stewardship. Showcased here as the first of its kind to be built on the coastside, the solid steel construction is perfectly suited to the coastal climate for maximum durability and provides the highest standards of energy efficiency. Every aspect for clean living has been considered – from the sustainable materials used to the integrated systems behind the scenes for heating and cooling – a clear statement that elevates “green” to a new standard of living.
The sleek, warm and inviting, 5-bedroom, 4-bath design is flexible and open with a strong connection to the outdoor spaces, providing the ultimate in natural light and views while still maintaining privacy. European avant-garde cabinetry and plumbing fixtures are modern and functionally beautiful. Hardwood and Neolith concrete floors seamlessly tie every room together in quiet harmony, and entire walls of glass enhance the minimalist perspective.
The finishing touch to this architecturally significant home is the rare location – less than 2 blocks to the sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean and one-half mile to Main Street shopping and dining in historic downtown Half Moon Bay.
Enter through a massive PanoramAH glass door bringing the outside into your receiving room. Engineered hardwood floors define the foyer, which connects to large-format Neolith concrete tile flooring throughout the main level; directly in front of you, enjoy a view through a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door overlooking a garden atrium
Living, Dining, and Family Room – Open-concept design connects with the kitchen through floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors on each side of an interior courtyard for al fresco enjoyment and/or natural foliage; a sleek corner fireplace by Ortal spans one wall in the living area, and a built-in seating bench under the staircase wall adds functionality to design; a rear wall entirely made of glass integrates sliding glass doors to the covered portico overlooking the serene backyard
Kitchen – Sleek European cabinetry extends from floor to ceiling behind an 18-foot island with counter seating, all topped in high-quality Silestone quartz with seamlessly integrated sink and Graff faucet; appliances include a Miele flush-mount induction cooktop, Miele steam and convection ovens and dishwasher, Miele refrigerator and freezer, Miele espresso center, and Best ceiling-mounted integrated hood
Upstairs location with entire wall of steel-framed, floor-to-ceiling glass opening to a large private terrace bordered by eco-friendly synthetic lawn; two walk-in closets and sumptuous en suite bath, dual-sink vanity topped with back-pained glass, free-standing soaking tub, European shower, and a private commode room
- Millenium Builders