As an urban infill project in Austin, TX, Mark Odom Studio explored the formal arrangement of the duplex typology while being sensitive to the residents’ physical and visual privacy. Given the limited allowable square footage per unit, the studio's goal was to design each space as efficiently as possible and for multiple functions. Every square foot of interior space was carefully considered with local, economic material choices, while also making a direct connection with the exterior context.

The effect of living in this home has been described as a “simple, thoughtful, totally authentic living experience.”