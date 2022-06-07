Itu House
Itu house was design to be a summer house in Itu, a small city near São Paulo, Brazil.
With a simple and clean design, the 3-story building has well-ventilated and bright spaces. The main floor is a huge space that connects the living room, dinner room and kitchen, with cross ventilation made through the cobogós in the facade and the huge glass door that can be all opened.
On the upper floor, 3 bedrooms connected through a big hall central hall.
The barbecue and event area is located at the lower floor, connected to the garden and pool. The lower floor has also a deposit where the water tanks are located, some of then are for capturing rainwater, used to water the garden.
The facade of Itu House is composed by a huge white volume on the top and a cobogo wall on the main floor, that provides ventilation for the house. In the entrance a big Ype, a Brazilian Tree, rises through the roof.
Facade Horizontal
Facade Vertical Day
Facade Vertical Afternoon
Facade Vertical Dawn
Facade Vertical by Night
Main Bedroom 01
Main Bedroom 02
Main Bedroom 03
Main Bedroom Detail
Main Bathroom 01
Main Bathroom 02
Main Bathroom Detail
Second Bedroom
Second Bathroom
Third Bedroom
Main Hall
Facade Lateral
Kitchen at night
Kitchen at night 02
Kitchen day