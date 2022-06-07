Itu house was design to be a summer house in Itu, a small city near São Paulo, Brazil.

With a simple and clean design, the 3-story building has well-ventilated and bright spaces. The main floor is a huge space that connects the living room, dinner room and kitchen, with cross ventilation made through the cobogós in the facade and the huge glass door that can be all opened.

On the upper floor, 3 bedrooms connected through a big hall central hall.

The barbecue and event area is located at the lower floor, connected to the garden and pool. The lower floor has also a deposit where the water tanks are located, some of then are for capturing rainwater, used to water the garden.

The facade of Itu House is composed by a huge white volume on the top and a cobogo wall on the main floor, that provides ventilation for the house. In the entrance a big Ype, a Brazilian Tree, rises through the roof.