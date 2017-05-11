Writer's Garret

Writer's Garret
The attic of an historic Irvington mansion becomes a spacious "room of one's own."
Modern home with Office, Storage, Light Hardwood Floor, Desk, Lamps, Chair, Library Room Type, and Study Room Type. We converted an old dusty attic into a spacious writer's garret. The new space involves a dormer addition that had to meet the neighborhood's strict Historic District design guidelines and blend well with the existing home—a noteworthy and unique 1914 building. Photo of Writer's Garret

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Lamps, Library Room Type, and Chair. We designed a wall-to-wall desk from a beautiful piece of live-edge walnut, which provides ample room for writing, as well as for laying out research materials. Brass sconces with gold-tipped bulbs add a warm glow reminiscent of library reading rooms. Photo 2 of Writer's Garret

We designed a wall-to-wall desk from a beautiful piece of live-edge walnut, which provides ample room for writing, as well as for laying out research materials. Brass sconces with gold-tipped bulbs add a warm glow reminiscent of library reading rooms.

Modern home with Office, Library Room Type, Study Room Type, Chair, Bookcase, Storage, Shelves, Lamps, and Light Hardwood Floor. A built-in bookshelf is recessed to maximize every inch of space. Photo 3 of Writer's Garret

A built-in bookshelf is recessed to maximize every inch of space.

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Library Room Type, Lamps, Desk, Storage, Chair, and Light Hardwood Floor. We converted an old dusty attic into a spacious writer's garret. The new space involves a dormer addition that had to meet the neighborhood's strict Historic District design guidelines and blend well with the existing home—a noteworthy and unique 1914 building. Photo 4 of Writer's Garret

