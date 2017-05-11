Writer's Garret
The attic of an historic Irvington mansion becomes a spacious "room of one's own."
We converted an old dusty attic into a spacious writer's garret. The new space involves a dormer addition that had to meet the neighborhood's strict Historic District design guidelines and blend well with the existing home—a noteworthy and unique 1914 building.
We designed a wall-to-wall desk from a beautiful piece of live-edge walnut, which provides ample room for writing, as well as for laying out research materials. Brass sconces with gold-tipped bulbs add a warm glow reminiscent of library reading rooms.
A built-in bookshelf is recessed to maximize every inch of space.
