This historic New Orleans home, originally constructed in 1914 as a double shotgun residence, was purchased by a graphic designer who was looking to leave New York and plant roots in New Orleans, a place known for its creative identity and ever-flowing wealth of inspiration. Located in a landmark historic district, the Irish Channel, the home's renovations were subject to full jurisdiction of the Historic District Landmark Commission and City of New Orleans. This gut renovation project included a new interior layout starting after the historic second room of the home. The owner chose to enliven the original front rooms by exposing the beams above and painting the ceilings a bold color. The architects proposed keeping the historic masonry fireplaces in the second bay as a means to divide the room into smaller quadrants that the owner will use as a dining room on one side, and a family room on the other side, with both areas open to the kitchen.

A 16” deep LVL beam was installed to structurally accommodate an open kitchen, dining, and family

room area. The new structural beam spans from exterior wall to exterior wall, creating a visual

delineation of the house’s new program. The floor plan and architectural details beautifully balance the old and new.

Studio BKA + DHA designed the ground floor plan to include a contemporary kitchen, a mudroom, laundry room, powder room, master suite with a private porch, and two kids’ bedrooms and bathrooms. The kitchen smartly utilized Ikea stock cabinets with custom wood panel doors and drawer front shipped

in from the UK. A built-in hood exhaust is disguised by a simple custom enclosure and complimentary

marble shelf.

A reimaging of the second-floor loft included a new painted curved stair with skylights above, guest bedroom, playroom with an integrated kitchenette and a guest bathroom.

The exterior restoration incorporated a large side porch addition of approximately 52’ long by 8’ wide,

a series of wood French doors connecting the porch to the living space, repairs to existing wood

windows and doors, and a new playful exterior color palette. Portions of the exterior of the home

were repaired and replaced due to termite damage.

Interior finishes included new white oak floorboards throughout, handcrafted tiles in bathrooms, painted wainscoting, and moody palette of paint colors. The owner selected various wall coverings with exotic birds and flowery patterns, making for a sophisticated backdrop to the bathrooms, also selecting many Victorian-inspired finishes and fixtures.

The architects proposed a custom arched glass and metal shower enclosure, pairing perfectly with a custom vanity built with white oak and Carrera marble to create a modern interpretation of Victorian luxury. Plumbing fixtures and hardware were selected in brass tones to reflect warmth of the homes’ history.