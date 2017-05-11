This property designed by the well-known architect, Martin Gómez, is located just minutes from José Ignacio in Polo Medellín Faro, a place with beautiful sunsets. The property affords views to the ocean and José Ignacio lagoon and is surrounded by native flora and fauna. It boasts top quality finishes, straight lines and bright and spacious rooms combining cement and wood. It is practical and enjoys easy maintenance. The house comprises large living room, dining room and kitchen reminding us of a loft which connects the interior to the outside where there is a further living area with central fire, ideal for evenings in the open air, a large swimming pool, master suite with large jacuzzi and access to terrace, five bedrooms with en suite bathrooms - three with access to private terraces overlooking the water and one with a sauna and independent access. There is also an exterior covered BBQ/grill with dining room and oven. A property designed for year-round living, with well-built windows and doors and a practical and efficient heating system (combining gas with solar panels). Viewing is necessary to appreciate its location and construction.