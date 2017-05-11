A renovated house on the outskirts of Paris features a peaceful outdoor space.

From the architect: "Located in Vanves at the bottom of an alley on the edge of the SNCF track, this house in millstone has undergone a complete renovation and an extension on the ground floor which has come to create a new foundation.

The extension is articulated around the old house and creates a link between the terrace at the front of the house and the garden located at the bottom of the plot. Besides the kitchen and the living room on the terrace, a workshop and a children's room are created on the garden. These spaces are connected by a covered circulation along the existing house.

Important work on the light has been done: roof windows bathe the extension of light and allow to bring light into the existing ground floor part through interior windows.

Due to its proximity to the tracks, all the new joinery has benefited from high-performance acoustic corrections. The extension is in brick and resumes the hue of some elements of the old house. The roof with 2 slopes in zinc allows a volume play while meeting the constraints of the PLU. Thus, in the room, a mezzanine could be created under slope. The exterior spaces also respond to the construction. The terrace is treated continuously from the living room dining area. The garden was designed as a patio with its bamboos. The spaces of the project thus offer several readings on the outside, with a set of transparencies.

The existing part on the ground floor offers views thanks to its interior windows on the new construction part itself designed in total opening on the outside."