Wisteria Residence
A renovated house on the outskirts of Paris features a peaceful outdoor space.
From the architect: "Located in Vanves at the bottom of an alley on the edge of the SNCF track, this house in millstone has undergone a complete renovation and an extension on the ground floor which has come to create a new foundation.
The extension is articulated around the old house and creates a link between the terrace at the front of the house and the garden located at the bottom of the plot. Besides the kitchen and the living room on the terrace, a workshop and a children's room are created on the garden. These spaces are connected by a covered circulation along the existing house.
Important work on the light has been done: roof windows bathe the extension of light and allow to bring light into the existing ground floor part through interior windows.
Due to its proximity to the tracks, all the new joinery has benefited from high-performance acoustic corrections. The extension is in brick and resumes the hue of some elements of the old house. The roof with 2 slopes in zinc allows a volume play while meeting the constraints of the PLU. Thus, in the room, a mezzanine could be created under slope. The exterior spaces also respond to the construction. The terrace is treated continuously from the living room dining area. The garden was designed as a patio with its bamboos. The spaces of the project thus offer several readings on the outside, with a set of transparencies.
The existing part on the ground floor offers views thanks to its interior windows on the new construction part itself designed in total opening on the outside."
Situated on the far end of a driveway and in close proximity to railway tracks, the renovation of this grindstone home had two objectives: make the living areas feel spacious and conceal commuter sights and sounds as much as possible.
Bamboo shoots around the new patio makes the yard feel calm and seculded. Wienerberger bricks were installed on the exterior wall to complement the existing facade. Double-pitched zinc was used to cover the unusual shape of the roof.
When the family wants to eat meals inside, they can sit around the dining table on Eames chairs.
Velux skylights open the extension further. A wood stove by Max Blanks warms the area between the living room and kitchen when the sun is hidden.
The kitchen features countertops from Pierre Bleue de Hainaut.
Carocim tiles and custom wood cupboards add lively details to the kitchen’s contained space.
The more subdued parquet flooring from Emois et Bois spreads across the dining and living rooms.
A dining set by Fermob, featuring Luxembourg chairs, makes alfresco meals easy.